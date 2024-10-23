Henderson Retail acquires successful Lurgan store pushing 2024 investment to £30m

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Henderson Retail has announced the acquisition of the Nisa Circle K Silverwood store in Lurgan that has been operated by local retailer Patrick Hughes for the past 27 years.

The store will now operate under the SPAR NI brand, with local staff remaining in place.

In total, Henderson Retail, which is part of the Mallusk-based Henderson Group, has invested £30 million in new stores, developments and renovations throughout its estate in 2024.

Henderson Retail now owns and operates 109 SPAR and EUROSPAR stores in Northern Ireland. The company has recently opened an impressive new-build development at EUROSPAR Gilford and will open another at EUROSPAR Doury Road in Ballymena before the end of the year as part of the wider multi-million investment.

Nisa Silverwood was acquired by Patrick Hughes in 1997. In the past 27 years the store has undergone significant developments thanks to Patrick’s investments to help the business grow and provide more local jobs over the years.

Under the new ownership, Henderson Retail will further develop and invest in the site, building on an already strong business model to enhance the services offered to shoppers in the local area. The company will soon submit a planning application that will further underpin their commitments towards improving the store for shoppers and staff through accessibility, sustainability, product range and modernisation of the store’s facilities.

Speaking of his decision to sell to Henderson Retail, Mr Hughes said: “Henderson Retail taking over ownership and operations of the store is a great opportunity for the staff and the business itself.

“As a local grocer, I have seen how the company has accelerated the growth of convenience in Northern Ireland, investing in their properties to bring even more jobs, services and locally sourced products to communities.

“I have worked closely with the team to ensure the transition goes smoothly and our shoppers feel no disruption whatsoever.

“I have complete trust that the future of this store, future job creation for the local area and the opportunities surrounding that are vast and I’m delighted to leave this business in such capable hands.”

Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Group, added: “Our new SPAR Silverwood store will join our portfolio of stores making a positive impact in their neighbourhoods, providing value on the doorsteps of our shoppers, and offering locally sourced products and efficient services that will make a real difference to the area.

“We’re looking forward to growing staff numbers as we invest to develop and expand the store as a EUROSPAR further into the future.