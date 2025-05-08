Henderson Wholesale reveal new food-to-go range and rebrand with Around Noon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Henderson Wholesale has launched their Delish Summer refresh, revealing a line of fresh new flavours and products for the summer months and beyond, in collaboration with their sandwich, wraps and salads to-go partner, Around Noon.

This comes as the company also rebrands their popular ‘Choice’ selection which includes Vegetarian and Under 400 Calories sandwiches, wraps and rolls.

Around Noon has been supplying Henderson Group with a vast range of products for over eleven years.

The ‘Summer of Flavour’ range, which landed in stores across Northern Ireland earlier this month, welcomes back two lunchtime favourites: the much-loved chicken and chorizo bloomer and the salami, mozzarella and pepper wrap. The range also includes five never-before-seen products, introducing exciting seasonal flavours including a Korean style BBQ chicken sandwich, a ham salad and honey mustard sandwich, a New York deli style ham ciabatta, a buffalo chicken wrap and, in a nod to the popularity of chicken wraps in Delish hot food counters, the BBQ chicken goujon wrap.

The ‘Choice’ rebrand has rejuvenated the look of the range not only to align the packaging with the core range, but also to give standout on shelf to help shoppers navigate to veggie and lower calorie options. There are also four new products added to the popular range, developing the brand to further incorporate traditional and on-trend flavours within the distinct product types. The new products in the ‘Choice’ range include a coronation chickpea wrap, an avocado and sriracha onion roll, a tuna and cucumber sandwich and a three cheese, onion and tomato sandwich. Four existing ‘Choice’ products remain in the rebrand.

Shoppers will also spot a new product on shelves as part of the core Delish range, the Spice Bag Wrap which again brings a popular Delish hot food dish into the chilled grab and go range.

‘Summer of Flavour’ and ‘Choice’ have launched in over 160 SPAR, EUROSPAR and ViVO branded stores across Northern Ireland and the summer range will be available until September.

Around Noon supply Henderson Group with 55,000 products a week, with a range of 49 products on shelves in local stores for shoppers. The range includes standard, deep fill and triple sandwiches, subs, ciabattas and rolls, wraps, pasta salads and premium sandwiches, including a number of vegetarian and low-calorie products.

Julia Galbraith, brand development and marketing manager for the Food to Go category at Henderson Wholesale said: “We are thrilled to launch the ‘Summer of Flavour’ range and to bring back our shoppers’ favourites, alongside some exciting new additions.

“It’s always fantastic to introduce new products to our stores and see shoppers’ excitement over the seasonal ranges.

“The new range has been created to be enjoyed outside, whether that’s on a family picnic, a summer road trip or packing for a beach day, the range introduces exciting flavour combinations to enjoy on the go across the summer months.

“The ‘Choice’ rebrand, and development of this line, has been extremely important to us as it allows us to represent a broader range of choice to our shoppers, in line with their lifestyle or dietary requirements. We strive to develop the vegetarian and low-calorie ranges with the same indulgence and variety as others under the Delish brand.

“We hope our shoppers enjoy a summer filled with choice and flavour.”

Stuart Kidd, senior account manager at Around Noon said: “This year’s seasonal range and rebrand introduces more choice and new flavours to lunch on the go. Meeting customers’ needs and getting ahead of the food trends is fundamental to what we do at Around Noon and working with Henderson Wholesale allows us to fulfil that.

“Developing seasonal ranges and ranges that offer a variety of options for different lifestyle and dietary needs allows us to cater for everyone, ensuring all shoppers have a variety of indulgent options to choose from.”