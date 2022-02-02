Here are the MLAs who voted in support of Net Zero by 2050 amendment

Edwin Poots’ bill included a target of 82 per cent reductions by 2050, but an amendment made by the Green Party was passed, increasing this percentage to 100.

Earlier on Tuesday, Clare Bailey’s first amendment – to bring forward the deadline for an 82 per cent reduction to 2045 – could not be moved as she was not present when it was called.

Eighty-eight votes were cast in respect of the second motion, with 50 in favour of the amendment and 38 against.

Here are the 50 MLAs who voted in favour of the amendment:

Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Ms Kellie Armstrong, Ms Clare Bailey, Mr John Blair, Mr Cathal Boylan, Ms Sinéad Bradley, Ms Paula Bradshaw, Ms Nicola Brogan, Mr Gerry Carroll, Mr Pat Catney, Mr Pádraig Delargy, Mr Stewart Dickson, Ms Linda Dillon, Ms Jemma Dolan, Mr Mark Durkan, Ms Sinéad Ennis, Ms Ciara Ferguson, Ms Órlaithí Flynn, Mr Colm Gildernew, Ms Deirdre Hargey, Ms Cara Hunter, Mr Declan Kearney, Mrs Dolores Kelly, Mr Gerry Kelly, Ms Liz Kimmins, Mrs Naomi Long, Mr Trevor Lunn, Mr Chris Lyttle, Mr Declan McAleer, Mr Daniel McCrossan, Mr Patsy McGlone, Mr Colin McGrath, Mr Philip McGuigan, Mr Maolíosa McHugh, Ms Sinead McLaughlin, Mr Justin McNulty, Ms Nichola Mallon, Mr Andrew Muir, Ms Áine Murphy, Mr Conor Murphy, Ms Carál Ní Chuilín, Mr John O’Dowd, Mrs Michelle O’Neill, Mr Matthew O’Toole, Miss Aisling Reilly, Ms Emma Rogan, Mr Pat Sheehan, Ms Emma Sheerin, Mr Jim Wells, Miss Rachel Woods.

These are the MLAs who voted against the amendment to include a target of Net Zero emissions by 2050:

Dr Steve Aiken OBE, Mr Andy Allen, Mr Jim Allister, Mrs Rosemary Barton, Mr Doug Beattie MC, Mr Roy Beggs, Mr Maurice Bradley, Ms Paula Bradley, Mr Keith Buchanan, Mr Thomas Buchanan, Mr Jonathan Buckley, Ms Joanne Bunting, Mr Robbie Butler, Mrs Pam Cameron, Mr Alan Chambers, Mr Trevor Clarke, Mrs Diane Dodds, Mr Stephen Dunne, Mr Alex Easton, Mrs Deborah Erskine, Mr Paul Frew, Mr Paul Givan, Mr Harry Harvey, Mr David Hilditch, Mr William Humphrey, Mr William Irwin, Mr Gordon Lyons, Miss Michelle McIlveen, Mr Gary Middleton, Mr Mike Nesbitt, Mr Robin Newton, Mr Edwin Poots, Mr John Stewart, Mr George Robinson MBE, Mr Mervyn Storey, Ms Claire Sugden, Mr Robin Swann, Mr Peter Weir.