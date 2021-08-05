Here come the boys! Get ready for Jalex Genes Tup sale

He has his sights now firmly set on “Jalex Genes Tup Sale” which will take place on Friday evening, 20th August, 7pm on farm at 88 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown.

Buyers will be able to select from over 50 Suffolk shearling and ram lambs, guaranteed of quality, great carcasses and full of character. Also on offer will be Texel shearlings, True Blue Leicester shearlings, and a number of Suffolk x Aberfield & Sufftex shearlings.

Reports from commercial and pedigree sheep producers who have previously bought rams from the Jalex team have been excellent, with tremendous lambs hitting the ground and performing exceptionally well.

All sheep eligible on the day for export to UK and Ireland. All lots over £700 will attract luck penny insurance.