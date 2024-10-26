Hereford cattle breeding goes from strength to strength in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Ten years ago, Co Armagh farmer Glenn Morton set out on a journey to bring forward pedigree Hereford cattle that would see his bloodlines crossing from Ireland back to the traditional home of the breed, writes Richard Halleron.

And almost 10 years on to the day, he achieved this objective. August past saw the young bull, Nancy Volvo, moved to the Rimini herd of Jackie and John Cooper, who farm close to Preston in Lancashire.

But, in truth, this development come as that big a surprise given the performance notched up by Volvo at the Northern Ireland Hereford Breeders’ Association (NIBHA) Calf Show, held in Dungannon Mart in November 2023.

The then nine-month-old weanling clinched the Junior Bull Championship at the event.

Discussing the benefits of Hereford beef l to r: Andrew Dougan, from the Yellow Door catering and deli business, with Glenn Morton from the Co Armagh-based Nancy Hereford herd. (Pic: Freelance)

He was sired by the Mortons’ stock bull, Glaslough Volvo, with the homebred Nancy Chloe as the dam.

But the success achieved by Nancy Volvo is by no means a one-off for the Co Armagh-based, Hereford breeding operation.

The Nancy herd was recently selected as the runner up in the 2024 NIHBA annual breeders’ competition in the medium herds’ category.

However, this result was superseded by the attainment of the outright herd competition victory in 2022.

Alan (left) and Derek McCrea farm close to Bready in Co Tyrone. They have long recognised the benefits of producing Hereford beef. They are passionate about the breed, an interest that has been passed on with equal fervour to Derek’s daughter Emma. (Pic: Freelance)

Cattle from the Nancy herd have also performed extremely well at Armagh, Clogher Valley and Castlewellan Shows over recent years.

And the prospect for future success in both eh show and sale ring is immense.

Glenn farms with his wife Tracey close to the village of Madden in Co Armagh.

The business comprises the Nancy herd of pedigree Herefords and a 200-strong flock of commercial ewes.

Glenn further explained: “I have always wanted to work with pedigree Hereford cattle.

“The breed has so much to offer.

“We bought our first breeding females in 2014 and took the opportunity of exhibiting our for the first time at Armagh Show the following year.”

According to Glenn, Hereford cattle epitomise everything that is positive about beef production in the UK and Ireland.

He further explained: “They are extremely docile and easy to work with. Hereford beef is of an exceptional quality.

“The cattle are easy to finish.

“Hereford bred cows and heifers have shorter gestation periods, relative to other breeds.

“They will also obtain excellent growth rates from grass and silage.

“Securing improved levels of improved sustainability will be the key challenge facing the beef industry over the coming years.

“And Hereford cattle will be at the very heart of these developments.”

Glenn continued: “From time to time, we slaughter one of our own animals for consumption at the house.

“So we know from our own experience just how good the quality of Hereford beef really is.

“The taste and eating quality of the meat are tremendous.

“And this has consistently been the case.

“These are the qualities on offer from the Hereford breed to consumers in general.”

The Nancy herd currently comprises 16 cows. Glenn and Tracey are committed to breeding traditional Herefords: well shaped cattle with the very traditional dark red markings for which Hereford cattle are renowned.

“We have been selling successfully to other pedigree herds and commercial cattle breeders for the last number of years,” Glenn confirmed.

“The reality is that Hereford bulls will perform well within all livestock farming situations.”

Andrew Dougan, from the renowned Yellow Door catering and deli business, was a recent visitor to Nancy Hereford.

He is passionate about food and the ingredients that are required to create an exciting experience: time after time.

Andrew manages the catering side of the Yellow Door business. His clients include Ulster Rugby and the international convention centre: ICC Belfast.

And having a strong farming background himself, Andrew is fully aware of the importance that beef production plays within the economy of Northern Ireland as a whole.

“Farmers must actively engage in the food debate that is taking place at the present time,” he stressed.

“The quality of the food that we produce here in Northern Ireland is tremendous.

“But more people need to know about what’s really going on within the industry: from the farmer right through to the final consumer.

“Offering an authentic taste, when it comes to food and drink, is one of unique swelling points that Belfast and the rest of Northern Ireland has to offer.

“And it’s important that our food industry communicates this all-important fact on a consistent basis.”

While taste is important, it is only one facet of what constitutes sustainability.

Andrew Dougan again: “Most people think that catering contracts are focused on price. In fact, the polar opposite is the case.

“All of the major catering contracts secured by Yellow Door are, primarily, focussed on two key issues: the sustainability and the quality of the food that we supply.”

And it’s in this context that Andrew fully recognises the role that can be played by Hereford beef.

He continued: “It ticks all the boxes from a taste, eating quality and production perspective.

“I am very aware of the tremendous work put in by Glenn and Tracey in building up the Nancy herd over the past 10 years.

“And I wish them every success for the future.

“They are proof positive of the tremendous attributes that Hereford cattle can deliver for the beef industry across the UK and Ireland.

“And all of this can be built on for the future.”

Andrew concluded: “Consumers want to know more about the food they eat and how it is produced.

“And, yes, they want that all-important, enjoyable eating experience: time after time.

“But they are also keen to support a farming and food industry that puts the development sustainable production systems as its number one priority.

“The good news is that Hereford beef meets all of these requirements.

“Here in Northern Ireland, grass production is the hallmark of our farming industry.

“And Hereford cattle have a unique ability to make optimal use of this resource.

“The end result is the production of beef that is totally natural and which leaves consumers wanting more: time after time.”

The McCrea family, from Bready in Co Tyrone, is steeped in the traditions associated with Hereford cattle breeding of the highest standard.

From the finishing of crossbred cattle through to the exhibiting of high quality, elite fatstock and, more recently, the development of an interest in pedigree breeding, the use of Herford bloodlines has been the constant theme of the family members’ beef farming enterprises.

Brothers Alan and Derek McCrea have long recognised the benefits of producing Hereford beef.

They are passionate about the breed, an interest that has been passed on with equal fervour to Derek’s daughter Emma.

She has worked with her father and uncle on the family from a very early age, getting her own sense of the benefits that Hereford cattle bring to a beef production enterprise.

This led on to her halter training and then exhibiting top quality Hereford beef animal at a selection of Northern Ireland’s elite fatstock shows and sales, including the Royal Ulster Beef and Lab Event.

But breeding pedigree Hereford cattle remains at the very top of Emma’s wish list.

She got her first experience of what’s actually involved back in 2018 when purchasing a Ruby daughter from the Ardstewart herd.

The cow produced two bulls which were sold privately from the farm.

She explained: “Currently, I have one pedigree cow and two of her daughters at present.

“The younger calf is still suckling the mother.”

Emma’s cow is called Lisnaree 1 Tina Turner. Bred by Marcus Murdock from Newry, she was bought as an in-calf heifer at the 2022 Spring Pedigree Hereford sale in Dungannon for the top female price of the day: 2,600gns.

Bred by Marcus Murdock, Tina Turner is a May 2020 daughter of the home-bred bull: Lisnaree 1 Romeo.

Emma continued: “She calved down successfully, after which we put her back in calf, using a straw of Barnburn 1 Ulsterman.

“And we were delighted when she gave birth to her second heifer.”

Ulsterman is currently sanding at Ai Services’ Ballycraigy stud in Co Antrim.

Bred by Bertie and Greer Watson, from Raffrey in Co Down he was purchased for a then record price of 5,600gns at the same Dungannon sale, which saw Tina Turner heading for Bready.

Born in September 2020, he was the first son for sale by the Greers’ herd sire Solpoll 1 Ringo.

Ulsterman’s dam, Barnburn 1 Priscilla, stood reserve female champion at the 2018 Balmoral Show.

She is a Pinmoor 1 Kingsley daughter, a former Northern Ireland bull of the year, bred by Gary Hall, from Merseyside.

Emma’s plan is to expand her pedigree enterprise up to four or five cows.

She further explained: “I will be keeping the two heifers born on the farm at the moment and breeding from them.

“I have always had a deep interest in Herford cattle.

“They are so docile and easy to work with.

“Working on the home farm had given me the opportunity to show commercial cattle.

“But I always wanted to exhibit pedigree Herefords. And the opportunity arose earlier this year at Limavady Show.

“I came third in the cow and calf class.”

Alan and Derek McCrea milk 180 cows and finish 150 cross bred Herefords on an annual basis.

“All the beef bred calves born on the farm are sired by Hereford bulls.

“This has been the tradition on the farm for many years,” Alan commented.

“The cattle are easily fleshed and are very easy to work with. They make tremendous use of grazed grass and silage, but, most important of all, they produce very high quality beef.

“The Hereford incentive scheme also makes a real difference when it comes to delivering that extra margin back to the farmer.”

Both brothers are also committed to exhibiting top quality, Hereford bred fatstock at a range of venues across Northern Ireland.

“We normally keep about half a dozen cattle with his aim in mind every year. In 2023 we won the Hereford bullock class and subsequently took home the Reserve Hereford Championship at the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society Beef and Lamb Event,” Derek confirmed.

“Over the years we have won the overall Hereford Fatstock Championship at he RUAS on a number of occasions.”

He added: “The interest that we have in Hereford cattle goes back to our father’s time.

“He had a great passion for the breed.

“And we have, very much, followed in his footsteps.”

According to Alan, the family has used a range of beef-bred sires on their cows.

He concluded: “But there were always issues with difficult calvings and calves that had very little vigour.

“The polar opposite is the case with the Hereford bulls.

“Calving difficulties are not an issue and the calves are born with lots of life about them.

“The cattle are also much easier to finish: we can get them away quicker.”