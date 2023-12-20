Hereford cow sells for £1632 for 800kg at Saintfield Mart
Fat cattle: Sold to £1632 for a 800kg Hereford cow, £204 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Hereford cow 800kg £204 £1632, Hereford heifer 650kg £248 £1612, Castlewellan producer Limousin cow 810kg £192 £1555, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 820kg £184 £1508, Comber producer Limousin cows 710kg £206 £1462, 660kg £219 £1445, 730kg £181 £1321, Carryduff producer Aberdeen Angus cows 810kg £180 £1458, 740kg £188 £1391, Hillsborough producer Limousin cows 600kg £242 £1452, 600kg £236 £1416, Downpatrick producer Limousin cow 750kg £193 £1447, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 710kg £196 £1385, 690kg £191 £1317, Ballygowan producer Friesian cows 780kg £150 £1170, 800kg £145 £1160, Saintfield producer Friesian cows 770kg £139 £1070, 710kg £147 £1043 and Hillsborough producer Friesian cows 760kg £137 £1041, 620kg £163 £1010,
Bullocks: Sold to £1620 for a 550kg Charolais (295ppk).
Leading prices: Newtownards producer Charolais 550kg £1620, 510kg £1530, 480kg £1400, 480kg £1390, Lisburn producer Limousins 470kg £1410, 470kg £1390, Moira producer Limousin 420kg £1370, Carryduff producer Belgian Blues 490kg £1350, 500kg £1330, 460kg £1290, 470kg £1290, 450kg £1230, Portadown producer Simmentals 370kg £1340, 350kg £1310 and Ballynahinch producer Charolais 400kg £1260, 370kg £1180, 320kg £1070.
Heifers: Sold to £1380 for a 470kg Simmental (294ppk).
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Simmentals 470kg £1380, 490kg £1350, 460kg £1290, 470kg £1280, 450kg £1250, 460kg £1210, Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus 480kg £1300, 460kg £1270, 470kg £1250, 420kg £1130, 400kg £1090 and Saintfield producer Charolais 390kg £1170, 360kg £1090, 320kg £1050.
Dropped calves: Sold to £330 for a Hereford bull and £300 for a Limousin heifer.