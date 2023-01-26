In the February episode we meet another five of the families. From Fermanagh to the North Coast the farmers are tending to sheep, cattle, pigs and horses.

Near Aughnacloy in Tyrone, we meet Paul Beatty who runs Tirelugan farm alongside his grandfather Cecil, and his dad Donald. They keep cattle and a flock of Jacob sheep. It’s been a month of tricky weather. The fields are very wet but the milder than normal temperatures raise the risk of disease for the animals who have to stay indoors.

As it’s lambing season, the Beattys are keeping a close eye on their ewes and newest arrivals. He has a real soft spot for pet lambs and comments, “feeding one is the same as feeding 21!”

Paul Beatty with family

With 70 ewes to lamb, they know they are in for many sleepless nights.

Next we’re off to Fermanagh, where Dale and Vicki Byers have a dairy herd of 150 cattle at their farm in Ballinamallard. Dale is the third generation here while Vicki got into farming when she and Dale started dating when they were 15 years old.

She also works for an EPOS provider for farm shops and delis. Now they have three children, 150 cows and milk three times a day, using a team of night milkers to lighten the load. Their daughter Poppy talks of her love of horseriding.

In the second part of the programme, we meet a couple who split their farm between Portrush and Dungannon - Shay O’Neill and Susan Chestnutt.

Susan Chestnutt and Shay O'Neill

They met at a country show. Seven years later they’re engaged and have joined forces to create Seaview Farm.

It’s a logistical challenge as Susan’s farm is on the north coast of Antrim, while Shay’s land is 50 miles away near Derrytresk in Tyrone.

They say that they couldn’t do it without the support of their families. When asked how strong their relationship is, they laugh and say, “nothing strengthens a relationship like trying to move pigs!”

In Templepatrick in Antrim, we get an insight into the equestrian world with rider and sports horse breeder, Lucca Stubington, who runs the family business with her mum Georgia.

Aine enjoying a laugh with her Dad

Lucca is the third generation to work with horses at their family equestrian business, Sweet Wall. Lucca and Georgia breed, train and compete across the UK and Ireland.

In February the horses are getting a pre-season MOT. Lucca is up early feeding them. She says they are "spoilt rotten”.

Her mum Georgia explains that horses are like athletes and gymnasts, so they too need a day off, and “get time to be horses”.

We also re-join Áine Devlin who featured in last year’s series, a 25-year-old shepherdess who farms in Kilcoo in the Mourne Mountains, and also runs her own sheep scanning business.

A piglet at Seaview farm

She looks after two flocks – commercial hill sheep and pedigree Texels.

Áine has finished lambing the pedigrees and, with 50 new arrivals, she has high hopes for them. Áine also has a scanning business and this morning she’s got a very important customer – her dad!

Sponsored by Dromona, ‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ continues tonight (Thursday 26 January) at 8.30pm on UTV.

