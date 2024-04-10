Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident saw the double-decker vehicle, carrying 40 cattle, flip over at Gobowen, Shropshire, prompting an urgent call to the veterinary teams at Brownlow and Park Issa farm vets.

Their swift response, supported by local farmers and the emergency services, resulted in the successful rescue of 33 cattle under hugely challenging conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Martin, clinical director at Brownlow, which is part of IVC Evidensia Farm Vets, and the on-call vet who received the emergency call, hailed the efforts of everyone involved.

Overturned lorry. (Pic supplied by IVC Evidensia Farm Vets)

He said: “Responding to emergencies like this is always stressful, but seeing our training in large animal rescue come to life in collaboration with the emergency services and the local farming community was extraordinary.

“Our deepest thanks go to everyone involved, especially our off-duty Brownlow and Park Issa large animal team, for their remarkable dedication and immediate action. They are all absolute heroes.”

The livestock lorry overturned on a busy A-road early on Sunday afternoon, posing severe risks to the animals onboard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rescue team used a mobile handling unit, borrowed from a nearby farm, to move the cattle safely from the overturned lorry to a secure area.

The swift response was supported by local farmers and the emergency services. (Pic supplied by IVC Evidensia Farm Vets)

About 15 local farmers assisted in the operation, bringing the tools and extra hands needed to make the rescue operation work.

It took more than two hours before the team could safely open the lorry's back door, and about five hours in total to free the last of the cattle.

Sadly, five of the animals had to be put to sleep at the scene to prevent further suffering, and two others died because of injuries they sustained in the crash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

David highlighted the significant contributions of Park Issa vets Vitoria Hipolito and Suzanne Vos, saying they each played “pivotal roles” in the rescue operation.

Mobile handling unit. (Pic supplied by IVC Evidensia Farm Vets)

He added: “They both rushed to help on their day off, and their expertise and dedication were crucial in managing the situation. Suzanne stepped in to cover emergency calls, which allowed us to focus on the rescue operation at the crash site.

“This incident really tested our emergency response and, in the end, strengthened it.

“It was also an invaluable learning opportunity, particularly for team members who hadn't faced such a large-scale emergency before.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

David further stressed the value of continuous training, adding: “It underlines how important it is for us to keep training in large animal rescue and first aid, something that as part of IVC Evidensia, colleagues at our practices are able to routinely undertake.

Cow being loaded onto new transport. (Pic supplied by IVC Evidensia Farm Vets)

“Being prepared like this helps us tackle all sorts of emergencies, from car accidents to rescuing animals from water or getting them out of precarious situations.”

Vitoria Hipolito, a vet involved in the rescue, said the incident demonstrated the strength of cooperation between vets, the farming community and emergency services.

She added: “As farm vets, we work shoulder to shoulder with the farming community, and this incident demonstrated that unity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was a complex rescue operation, with five fire and rescue engines on the scene, including Shropshire’s only animal tender, specifically equipped for animal emergencies like this one.

“The livestock lorry had up to nine separate pens, each requiring manual release. As we freed the cows in batches, our joint efforts allowed us to systematically assess, treat, and safely move them into waiting vehicles.”

Steve Moorhouse, watch manager at Ellesmere Fire Station, described the incident as “complex” and said it was “thanks to the swift response of the vets” in attendance that they successfully managed to rescue the cattle.