Hexel gimmer proves a real January Gem at Ballymena

Sale topper from Hexel, 8K MZH2000659(E2), a Procters Chumba Wumba daughter sold to Berwickshire breeder Wesley Waite for his foundation flock, Summerskye.

Quality consignments were on offer from local breeders Chrissy & Martin Mullan (Blue Gates Flock), Adrian Liggett & Brian Williamson (Corbo & Farmhill Flocks); John Trimble (Curley Flock); Barclay Bell & Sons (Kiltariff Flock); S&M Warnock (Straidarran Flock) and guest consignment, brought out by Donald and Ross MacPherson Hexel Flock Berwick-Upon-Tweed.

With 86% clearance and 33% of sales over 1,000gns, the sale averaged 1142gns for 48 in-lamb gimmers and 1,849gns for nine ewe lambs.

The gem of the sale came from the MacPherson families Hexel pen selling at 8K MZH2000659(E2). A Procters Chumba Wumba daughter out of a Castlecairn Vavavoom dam, she is full sister to Hexel Didi. This smart gimmer comes in-lamb to Coniston Equinox and moves home to Berwickshire breeder Wesley Waite for his foundation flock, Summerskye.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking the next best of the day to the same buyer for 4,400gns was this gimmer’s penmate, MZH2000673(E1), another Chumba Wumba daughter but this time from a Drumpark Unique mother who is maternal sister to 9K Hexel Blockbuster. She also comes in lamb to Coniston Equinox.

Leading the way for the Farmhill Flock consignment from Adrian Liggett and Brian Williamson was WBO2000224(E1), one of the favourites on offer she is an Auldhouseburn Crackpot daughter out of a Drumgooland Advertiser dam. Purchased by Marcus Johnston, Co. Fermanagh for 3,000gns, she comes in-lamb to Midas Elvis, a Hexel Born to Be Wild son. From the same pen this gimmer’s full sister WBO2000227(E1) came in close behind selling at 2,800gns to Mauris Breen Augher Co Tyrone. She also comes in lamb to Midas Elvis.

Also featuring in the top six leading prices for in-lamb gimmers was C&M Mullan’s Blue Gates Flock with MUC2000721(E2). Out of a Drumgooland Aga Khan dam which was Champion Texel Antrim Show 2019 and sold January Gems 2020 for 8.5K, this gimmer is a Fairywater Columbo daughter and moves South to join Arthur O’Keefe’s flock in Co. Cork for 2,400gns. Also featuring in the buyers favourites was John Trimble’s Curley pen, with his Garngour Challenger daughter, TYC2001007(E2). She is out of a Plasucha All Rounder dam and sold in lamb to Garngour Easyjet to P Donnelly, Ballymena, for his Donrho Flock for 2,000gns.

The sale saw breeders go to 4,000gns twice for ewe lambs from the Hexel and Corbo Flocks. Returning in popularity was the Hexel pen with MZH2100746(E2), a March born Procters Chumba Wumba daughter out of a Garngour Alabama dam purchased for 10k at the Glanllyn Dispersal sale.

For the same money was the Corbo favourite LIG2100626(2), a Sportsmans Cannon Ball daughter out of Strathbogie Best Bet dam. Both ewe lambs join Wesley Waites foundation flock Berwickshire. Heading South to join the Enniscrone Flock of Ronan Gallagher was another from the Hexel pen, MZH2100716(E2). Selling for 3,100gns she is a Haymount Crackerjack daughter out of a Procters Bobby Dazzler mother. Continuing with the leading prices was Hexel MZH2100774(E1). This Crackerjack daughter out of a Drumcryne Uber Cool dam, she is maternal sister to 8k Born To Be Wild, 65k Django and 14k Diamond Joe and sells for 1,900gns to Alan Glendinning Draperstown for his Lylehill Flock.

The January Gems vendors thank Ballymena Livestock Market for the smooth running of the sale, their buyers, underbidders and sponsors namely NFU Mutual, AB Europe, ABP Food Group, LCC Group, Frazers Feeds, Galloway & MacLeod, The Sheep Vet, Joseph Walls Ltd, Sam Anderson, McFarlane Animal Health, Natural Stockcare, Tannahill Livestock Care, Strabane Mills and Agri Lloyd.

Other Leading Prices

A Liggett & B Williamson: 1,700gns; 1,100gns; 700gns.

J Trimble: 1600gns; 1,100gns; 900gns; 900gns; 850gns; 800gns; 650gns.

D&S MacPherson: 1,500gns; 900gns.

B Bell: 1,500gns.

C&M Mullan 1,300gns; 1,000gns; 550gns.

M Warnock 1,200gns; 900gns; 850gns; 650gns; 600gns.

Flock Averages

Blue Gates Gimmers: 682gns (£716) for 13. Ewe Lambs: 425gns (£446.25) for two.

Corbo/Farmhill Gimmers: 1600gns (£1680) for six. Ewe Lambs: 1700gns (£1785) for three.

Curley Gimmers: 763gns (£829.50) for 15.

Hexel Gimmers: 4633gns (£4865) for three. Ewe Lambs: 2475gns (£2598.75) for four.

Kiltariff Gimmers: 840gns (£882) for three.