High demand for cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, more stock needed
Cattle in high demand in Fivemiletown with stores selling to 444ppk (£2310/520kg).
More cattle needed next week to keep up with our packed ring of buyers.
S Williamson £2310/520kg (444ppk) £1950/650kg (300ppk) £1190/320kg (371ppk) £1100/310kg (354ppk) £920/300kg (306ppk) M Irwin £1960/550kg (356ppk) £1860/540kg (344ppk) £1390/390kg (356ppk) CC Browne £1840/640kg (287ppk) £1580/500kg (316ppk) W Johnston £1510/420kg (359ppk) £1410/400kg (352ppk) £1340/390kg (343ppk) and B Carolan £1050/260kg (403ppk).
