High demand for cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, prices topping £1860/460kg
Cattle on high demand in Fivemiletown selling to 550ppk and topping £1860/460kg.
T Gavin £1860/460kg (404ppk) £1550/400kg (388ppk) £1500/410kg (366ppk) £1440/390kg (369ppk) £1410/400kg (352ppk) A Wiltshire £1620/410kg (395ppk) £1400/360kg (388ppk) W Johnston £1500/460kg (326ppk) £1380/410kg (336ppk) £1360/410kg (331ppk) W Dunwoody £1490/420kg (354ppk) £1380/420kg (328ppk) £1300/450kg (288ppk) J McManus £1480/300kg (493ppk) £1170/220kg (531ppk) G Mallon £1440/400kg (360ppk) and K Leary £1270/390kg (325ppk) £1150/370kg (310ppk) £1100/330kg (333ppk) £940/300kg (313ppk).
