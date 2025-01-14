High demand for cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, stores selling to £1640

Cattle on high demand in Fivemiletown Mart with stores topping 370ppk and selling to £1640/550kg.

More cattle needed next week to keep up with buyers requirements.

K Hawkes £1640/550kg £1610/510kg £1550/530kg £1510/520kg £1510/490kg £1500/520kg £1220/440kg N Wiltshire £1430/480kg £1410/460kg £1390/460kg £1380/440kg £1230/420kg G Hawkes £1370/500kg W Johnston £1270/400kg £1140/440kg £1100/370kg M O'Brien £1250/350kg £1180/340kg R Brunt £1200/390kg £1180/400kg £1100/370kg £1050/430kg B Rice £1150/360kg £1030/280kg £990/310kg £940/300kg W Crawford £1120/310kg £1000/270kg £960/280kg £860/260kg K Farrell £1110/320kg and S Williamson £1070/390kg £1050/370kg.

