High demand for cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, suckler cows selling to £1840
Cattle on high demand this Monday with weanlings selling to 346ppk, stores selling to 320ppk and suckler cows making £1840.
Bullocks
P Devlin £142/510kg £1280/530kg C McCarron £1330/460kg £1300/430kg £1260/410kg £1230/400kg £1170/390kg £1090/340kg £1050/310kg £990/290kg £890/340kg S McElwaine £960/300kg £810/250kg N Morrow £900/260kg S Vance £790/310kg £730/300kg £690/290kg £620/240kg and R Logan £770/300kg.
Heifers
N Morrow £1240/520kg £1170/480kg £1090/450kg W Johnston £1010/400kg £1000/430kg £800/390kg C Murray £990/400kg S Gallagher £820/380kg £820/420kg R Logan £760/310kg C Murray £700/290kg and G Smyton £690/290kg.
Sucklers
A Garrity £1840 £1500 £1440 and C Willis £1550 £1420.