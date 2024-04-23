High demand for cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, suckler cows selling to £2000
Cattle on high demand in Fivemiletown with cattle selling to 340ppk (£1190/350kg) and suckler cows making £2000.
Bullocks
P Devlin £1490/530kg £1050/420kg L Johnston £1410/520kg £1360/510kg D McCaffrey £1060/550kg £940/450kg £860/430kg P Robinson £960/380kg £890/350kg £860/330kg B McCullagh £830/310kg £780/290kg A Kelly £790/310kg £740/260kg T Kerr £700/260kg £650/280kg and A Kerr £650/270kg £650/270kg £620/260kg £600/250kg.
Heifers
R McCrea £1190/350kg £1000/300kg £1000/290kg £900/280kg £810/280kg W Dunwoody £1170/490kg £1150/480kg A Kerr £1140/460kg C McCarron £1100/380kg £990/330kg £950/310kg £940/300kg £920/310kg £800/260kg WA Johnston £1080/400kg £950/390kg C Smyton £990/380kg W Johnston £960/380kg C Johnston £910/410kg H Cunningham £850/350kg and A Kelly £740/260kg.