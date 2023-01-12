High demand for cattle at Lisahally, heifers selling to £1620
Cattle on high demand this week with bullocks making £1560/560kg topping 291ppk (£1020/350kg) and heifers making £1620/610kg topping 275ppk (£1320/480kg).
Bullocks
S McCombe £1560/560kg £1510/550kg £1510/540kg £1440/550kg £1370/480kg £1250/570kg A McKinley £1550/700kg W Matthews £1440/700kg £1380/580kg £1380/600kg £1330/590kg R McCrea £1410/600kg £1200/510kg G Hamilton £1390/630kg £1220/570kg £1170/540kg J Young £1260/490kg J McConnell £1260/550kg £1220/560kg £1200/520kg £1200/510kg £1140/510kg £1120/480kg £1030/440kg J Blair £1250/490kg £1200/510kg £1190/500kg £1190/470kg £1160/500kg £1160/490kg £1120/460kg J Beattie £1220/550kg £1200/530kg £1110/510kg R McNeill £1210/490kg £1140/510kg £11401/510kg £1100/500kg S Dunlop £1060/380kg W McNeill £1150/540kg £1090/490kg and A Dunlop £1020/350kg £1000/370kg.
Heifers
R Houston £1620/620kg £1590/590kg £1560/590kg £1490/620kg £1460/570kg £1400/590kg £1400/570kg £1370/580kg £1350/560kg £1220/520kg R McCrea £1520/640kg £1290/550kg £1260/560kg £1260/580kg £1200/520kg W Barclay £1380/570kg £1360/500kg £1340/530kg £1320/480kg £1250/470kg £1200/450kg £1070/480kg J Beattie £1220/540kg £1190/520kg £1140/510kg £1080/500kg L Barr £1190/500kg £1160/520kg £1110/500kg £1100/520kg £1080/480kg W McNeill £1170/530kg £1110/520kg £1100/490kg and M Armstrong £1140/510kg £1000/490kg.
Fat cows
A McLaughlin £2324/1230kg M McCracken £1696/870kg £1555/770kg £1444/760kg T Faith £1600/1000kg H Dixon £1587/980kg £1312/640kg K Mcshane £1548/640kg T Henderson £1501/650kg and N Neely £1020/510kg.
Lambs
H McCollum £116/28kg £110/25kg £100/21kg S McFadden £115/27.5kg £112/26kg £109/23.5kg R Wilson £114/28kg £110.50/25.5kg R Clarke £114/27kg G Forbes £112/26kg £108.50/23kg C McDevitt £111/26.5kg C Boyle £110/25kg R Hancock £109/24.5kg L Gormley £108/24.5kg RJ Black £108/24kg S Parkhill £107/25kg S McCay £105.50/23.5kg and J Hogg £103/22.5kg.
Ewes
A Rainey £113 £103 J Lowry £100 F Coyle £100 £96 £90 D McCullagh £90 S McFadden £90 £87 £85 Y Rogers £90 G Christie £90 E Wiley £87 and P McNicholl £86.