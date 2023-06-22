High demand for cattle at Lisahally store bullocks selling to £1700
Bullocks
J Scott £1700/580kg £1630/610kg £1590/600kg H Dobson £1550/550kg £1490/540kg T Mullan £1280/510kg £970/420kg and K McCrea £960/430kg £940/340kg £940/300kg.
Heifers
H Dobson £1550/550kg £1460/510kg A Proctor £1250/500kg R Houston £1250/640kg £1180/520kg J McGale £1160/460kg £1120/490kg J McClelland £1140/430kg £1080/460kg £1060/370kg £1000/390kg £970/370kg and D Gamble £780/330kg.
Fat cows
Advertisement
Advertisement
B Gormley £1515/750kg L Ferris £1428/650kg £1356/590kg J McWilliams £1391/710kg and M McNeill £1250/530kg £940/430kg.
A steady trade this Tuesday evening with fat lambs making £139/25kg and store lambs making £125.
Lambs
R Hancock £139/25kg A Olphert £136.50/22.5kg £130/23kg R Buchanan £135.50/24kg J Proctor £135/25kg D Scott £134.50/24kg A Douglas £134/24.5kg J Connolly £133.50/24.5kg A McLaughlin £132/22.5kg N O'Brien £132/23kg H Barbour £132/24kg F Brolly £132/22.5kg R Wilson £131/23kg £131/23kg S McMurray £130.50/21.5kg J Patton £130/23kg G Doherty £130/23g B Johnston £130/23kg H Deery £129.50/22.5kg £128/22.5kg D McGuinness £128/22.5kg A Rainey £127.50/21.5kg A Douglas £127.50/22.5kg O Allen £127/22.5kg A Rainey £126/22.5kg D Baird £126/21.5kg P Deeney £125/21kg R Campbell £122/21.5kg and P Brolly £122/20kg.
Ewes
A McLaughlin £140 K Johnston £139 £135 G Kelly £135 £130 A Olphert £134 P Deeney £130 O Allen £130 H Ferris £129 £120 S Eaton £124 F Stewart £120 B Johnston £120 P Brolly £120 and G Kelly £118.