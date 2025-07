High demand for store lambs at Markethill Mart sheep sale

An entry of 1860 sheep at Markethill on Monday 21st July included 1410 lambs and 350 cull ewes which resulted in a 100% clearance.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highlight of the sale was the demand for store lambs.

Light store lambs sold to a top of 941p/k for 13.6k at £128 from a Kilcoo farmer.

The same owner received 863p/k for 13.9k at £120.

Farming Life livestock markets

Main demand for light stores from £110 to £125 and from 770-860p/k.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stronger stores sold to 735p/k for 17k at £125 for an Armagh farmer, followed by 734p/k for 17.3k at £127 for a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Main demand from 700-731p/k.

Good quality midweight lambs sold from 630-683p/k for 21k at £143.50 for a Crossmaglen farmer, followed by 680p/k for 20k at £136 for a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Heavy lambs sold up to £158 per head, with several heavy pens from £150-156 each.

Good quality heavy lambs sold from 590-632p/k for 25k at £158 for a Warrenpoint farmer, followed by 617p/k for 24k at £148 from a Jerrettspass farmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good quality cull ewes sold from £180-£268 per head with second quality from £130-£170 with the poorest types from £70-£100 per head.

Breeding sheep sales commenced with a small entry of breeding hoggets returning a firm demand from £190 to £235 and a top price of £310 paid for a special pen of ewe hoggets, followed by £255.

The breeding sheep sales will continue each week in ring 2 at 7.30pm.

Heavy lambs

Warrenpoint producer 25k £158 632p/k: Jerrettspass producer 24k £148 617p/k: Dungannon producer 24.6k £150 610p/k: Tandragee producer 2503k £152 601p/k: Keady producer 25k £150 600p/k: Poyntzpass producer 25k £150 600p/k and Warrenpoint producer 25k £150 600p/k.

Midweight lambs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crossmaglen producer 21k £143.50 683p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 20k £136 680p/k: Omagh producer 20k £132.50 663p/k: Armagh producer 21.2k £140 660p/k: Killylea producer 20.7k £135 652p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 20.3k £132 650p/k: Armagh producer 20.7k £134 647p/k: Ballynahinch producer 21.6k £139.50 646p/k and: Newtownhamilton producer 21k £135.50 645p/k.

Light store lambs

Kilcoo farmer 13.6k £128: 13.9k £120 863p/k: 14.5k £125 862p/k: 14.2k £122 859p/k: Hilltown producer 14.5k £124.50 859p/k: 14k £119 850p/k: Castlewellan producer 13.9k £118 849p/k: 14.8k £125 845p/k and Newtownbutler producer 14.6k £123 842p/k.

Strong store lambs

Armagh producer 17k £125 735p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 17.3k £127 734p/k: Ballygawley producer 17.1k £125 731p/k: Newtownbutler producer 16.9k £122.50 725p/k: Portadown producer 17.4k £126 724p/k: Mayobridge producer 17.3k £125 723p/k: Newtownbutler producer 17.4k £125 718p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 17.2k £123 715p/k and Kilcoo producer 17.7k £126.50 715p/k.