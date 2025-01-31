High protein beef snacks from Ards wins tasty Tesco business

The tasty and healthy snack has been listed by Tesco Northern Ireland for 177 supermarkets.

HIGH protein steak biltong from Moorcroft Foods in Newtownards has been listed for almost 180 Tesco supermarkets across Northern Ireland.

The first South African manufacturer to set up here, Moorcroft Foods is producing biltong, air dried steak snacks and droewors dried meat sausages for Northern Ireland and further afield.

The company, a food business started by South African businessman Gavin Moorcroft, is producing a range of branded food-to-go beef snacks from its premises in Newtownards.

Gavin says: “The deal with Tesco is an immensely exciting start to 2025 for the company and is the outcome of our extensive marketing campaign and the growing recognition of the quality and outstanding taste of our products.”

The significant Tesco Northern Ireland deal follows the company’s success last year with Aldi, which has seen it supply 160 stores across the Republic of Ireland.

As a result of both listings, the company’s established biltong brands, Fenners and Coopers, are readily available in many parts of the island.

“We secured this important business as a result of the outstanding quality and flavour of our product. We’ve worked closely with Tesco to develop the business which establishes us firmly across the island and especially in key centres such as Dublin, Cork and Belfast,” he adds.

The Moorcroft family is well-known in South Africa, spanning five generations of South African meat farmers in the Eastern townships.

The biltong uses 100 per cent Irish silverside steak from a local supplier and traditional South African recipes.

“We have identified real growth opportunities for our products across the UK, Republic of Ireland and further afield,” Gavin adds.

The company produces a range of delicious biltong flavours. including chilli, garlic and pineapple, and honey.

Moorcroft’s biltong brands are a protein-rich, MSG-free, and low-sugar snack. They are also gluten-free, making the biltong a top choice for a healthy snack. Beef biltong is a long popular snack in South Africa.