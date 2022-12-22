Highland cow with Hereford heifer calf at foot sell for £2800 at Dungannon

Steers sold to £2050 for a 885kg Limousin (232.00).

Heifers topped at £1790 705kg Charolais (254.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1180 for a 675kg Saler (175.00).

Dungannon Mart

Dropped calves topped at £420 for a Charolais bull and heifer calves to £265 Belgian Blue.

Weanlings sold to £940 for a 320kg Limousin bull (300.00)

While weanling heifers sold to £960 for a 320kg Limousin (300.00).

Steers

Steer prices cleared to a height of £2050 for a 885kg Limousin (232.00) presented by P Traynor, £2000 775kg Limousin (258.00), £1950 790kg Limousin (247.00), £1870 810kg Limousin (231.00), £1840 755kg Limousin (244.00), £1840 740kg Limousin (249.00), £1790 760kg Limousin (236.00), £1780 760kg Limousin (234.00); T Montgomery £1720 685kg Aberdeen Angus (251.00), £1640 675kg Aberdeen Angus (243.00), £1630 625kg Limousin (261.00), £1630 685kg Simmental (238.00), £1570 655kg Aberdeen Angus (240.00), £1560 625kg Aberdeen Angus (250.00)9; An Armagh producer £1330 540kg Limousin (246.00), £1190 505kg Hereford (236.00) and D Kirk £1230 510kg Aberdeen Angus (241.00).

Heifers

A quality entry of heifers saw prices peak at £1790 705kg Charolais (254.00) presented by S Ewing, £1590 595kg Limousin (267.00), £1580 630kg Charolais (251.00), £1580 630kg Charolais (251.00), £1570 580kg Charolais (271.00), £1540 600kg Limousin (257.00), £1530 595kg Charolais (257.00), £1530 580kg Charolais (264.00), £1475 565kg Charolais (261.00), £1450 580kg Charolais (250.00), £1440 550kg Limousin (262.00), £1420 590kg Charolais (241.00), £1400 580kg Simmental (241.00), £1320 545kg Limousin (242.00) and F Tiffney £1010 420kg Limousin (241.00), £930 385kg Simmental (242.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1180 for a 675kg Saler (175.00) presented by W Gray; B Sheridan £980 520kg Simmental (189.00), £860 465kg Shorthorn dairy (185.00).

Dropped calves

A large entry of dropped calves saw prices peak at £420 Charolais bull presented by R Millar; E Fox £405 Belgian Blue bull; R Burns £340 Belgian Blue bull; W Purdy £290 Belgian Blue bull; E Speers £275 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £260 Belgian Blue bull; C Weir £275 x 4 Aberdeen Angus bulls; M Rea £210 Hereford bull, £200 Hereford bull and Ballyhoy Farms £335 Aberdeen Angus bull, £280 Belgian Blue bull.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £265 Belgian Blue presented by W Purdy; C Weir £260 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £245 x 4 Aberdeen Angus heifers; R Burns £255 Belgian Blue heifer, £245 Belgian Blue heifer; N Sloan £255 Limousin heifer, £200 Limousin heifer and J Maxwell £240 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers.

Suckled cows and calves cleared to £2800 for a Highland cow with a heifer calf at foot presented by a local producer, £1580 Highland cow with a heifer calf at foot and G Smyth £1220 Hereford cow and Hereford heifer calf at foot.

Breeding bulls sold to £1800 for a Parthenais presented By N Sloan.

Weanlings

Weanlings cleared to £940 for a 320kg Limousin bull (294.00) presented by J Breen; G O’Connor £820 355kg Simmental (230.00); R Douglas £780 310kg Charolais (251.00); D Sloan £770 295kg Limousin (261.00), £760 285kg Limousin (268.00), £710 270kg Hereford (263.00) and K Henry £750 310kg Limousin (242.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £960 320kg Limousin (300.00) presented by J Breen; R Douglas £740 320kg Charolais (233.00), £740 330kg Charolais (224.00), £700 290kg Charolais (242.00), £680 290kg Charolais (234.00), £660 285kg Charolais (230.00), £660 265kg Charolais (246.00) and K Henry £630 255kg Limousin (248.00).

