CLYDESDALE enthusiasts and spectators braved the elements and turned out on Saturday 9th December for the Co. Londonderry Horse Breeding Society’s 55th Clydesdale Foal Show in Ballymena Livestock Market.

The task of judging this year’s show was Benny Duncan, from the Balmalcolm, Fife.

The Overall Champion went to the April born Senior Filly Foal, Macfin Highland Queen, a homebred foal from the Hanna Family, Ballymoney on her first outing. This filly is sired by Muirton Sabre with her dam being Macfin Crystal Gail. She is a full sister to this year’s Royal Highland Show Champion and Cawdor Cup winner, Macfin Delta Dawn.

Reserve Overall and Senior Champion went to the two-year-old filly Croaghmore Maureen from Sandra Henderson, Ballycastle. This filly is also sired by Muirton Sabre with her dam being Croaghmore Roxy.

NISA Clydesdale Championship Winners 2023. (Pic: CLHBS)

Reserve Foal Champion and Opposite Sex to the Overall Champion went to the Junior colt foal Agivey Trademark from David Patterson, Garvagh. He is sired by Roeshall Apollo with his dam being Agivey Sophie.

Reserve Senior Champion went to yearling filly Lagavar Primrose from the McKay Family, Dervock. Bred by Alec Brown, she is by Carnaff Trueform with her dam being Lagavar Nellie.

The strong class of 7 Young Handlers was won by Finn Todd (Downhill), with 2nd place going to Eden Milligan and 3rd place going to Patrick O’Boyle (Rosegift). Qualifying for the CHS Young Handlers Championship at the Royal Highland Show 2024 was Patrick O’Boyle.

The Foal Show kicks off the CLHBS Young Handlers Championship 2023/24 which will continue through the summer show season.

Overall Champion & Foal Champion – Macfin Highland Queen with owner Craig Hanna. (Pic: CLHBS)

Foal Show class results

Class 1: Mare – 3 Year Old & Upwards:

1st Ballaney Lady Clover (by Carnaff Perfection) Taggart Family;

2nd Agivey First Hope (by Roeshall Apollo) David Patterson.

Reserve Foal Champion – Agivey Trademark with owner David Patterson. (Pic: CLHBS)

Class 2: 2 Year Old Colt/Gelding:

1st Glebeview Paddy (by Macfin Starlight) V & R Scott.

Class 3: 2 Year Old Filly:

1st Croaghmore Maureen (by Muirton Sabre) Sandra Henderson.

Young Handler Winner – Finn Todd. (Pic: CLHBS)

Class 4: 1 Year Old Colt/Gelding:

1st Glebeview Whisper (by Glebeview Lucky Boy) Declan Ferris.

Class 5: Yearling Filly:

1st Lagavar Primrose (by Carnaff Trueform) Messrs. McKay

Class 6: Senior Colt Foal:

1st Aird Stevie (by Doura Magic Touch) Matthew Patton;

Senior Champion – Croaghmore Maureen with owner Sandra Henderson, sponsors Kenneth Irwin, Craig Black and Judge Benny Duncan. (Pic: CLHBS)

2nd Hillview Royal Charlie Boy (Doura Aird Ambition) D & R Ryan;

3rd Derryhale Rock Ambition (Doura Aird Ambition) Philip McCully.

Class 7: Senior Filly Foal:

1st Macfin Highland Queen (Muirton Sabre) Messrs. Hanna;

2nd Ballinrees Peggy (Doura Aird Ambition) G & L Tanner;

3rd Carnaff Riley (Carnaff Trueform) Messrs. McKay;

4th Agivey Susanna (Roeshall Apollo) David Patterson.

Class 8: Junior Colt Foal:

1st Agivey Trademark (Roeshall Apollo) David Patterson;

2nd Dairylough Lord Covey (Dairylough Lord Micdan) S & V Parke;

3rd Glebeview King Charles (Glebeview Lucky Boy) V & R Scott;

4th Rosegift True Grit (Muirton Sabre) Pat O’Boyle;

5th Hollybank Glory Boy (Roeshall Apollo) Sam McKee.

Class 8: Junior Filly Foal:

1st Artnagullion Material Girl (Carnaff Trueform) Jill McAllister;

2nd Ballinrees Jane (Doura Aird Ambition) Tommy Gregg;

3rd Bratlach Barbara (Bratlach Mollinhillhead Gladiator) John Drummond;

4th Coveys Lady Jane (Dairylough Lord Micdan) Eddie Murtagh;

5th Stoneyfalls Matilda (Bratlach Mollinhillhead Gladiator) Hugh Calwell.

CLHBS raffle winner 2023

1st prize (£100) E. Johnston; 2nd prize (£75) Ryan McLoughlin; 3rd prize (£50) Terry Edge; 4th prize (£25) Jane Johnston; 5th prize (£25) John McLernon.

This year the CLHBS are supporting Diabetes UK, a massive thank you to all who purchased tickets.

The Society is indebted to all the show sponsors – Elite Engraving (Ballymoney), SH Coleman (Glarryford) Ltd., Steele Farm Supplies, Coastal Equine Vets, The Clydesdale Horse Society, Jervis Nutt Esq., Kenneth Irwin (Bluegrass Horse Feeds), Wendy Holmes (Bratwell Clydesdales) and to all the CLHBS members who annually contribute towards special prizes down through the classes.

The Co. Londonderry Horse Breeding Society would like to thank J.A. McClelland & Sons for the use of their first class facilities and Jim Beggs for all his help before and after the show, and last but not least the ladies in the Ringside Cafe.

The Foal Show Social Night was another massive success, enjoyed by many CLHBS members, family, friends and overseas visitors, thanks go to Craig Black and staff of the Bush Tavern for their hospitality over the weekend and Kevin Hughes for the tunes!!

The CLHBS would like to wish all their members and supporters a Merry Christmas and all the best for 2024!

NISA Clydesdale Championship 2023

During the summer show season the Northern Ireland Show association run a Clydesdale Championship, points are accumulated and the final result are as follows:

1st Castletown Clover (John Cross);

2nd Agivey First Hope (David Patterson);

3rd Croaghmore Maureen (Sandra Henderson);

4th Knockmore Sam (Nick Jenkins);

5th= Hallmark Maverick (William Hall);

Kinedale Belle (Kevin McGovern);

Macfin Dancing Queen (Messrs. Hanna);