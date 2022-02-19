Hillhall YFC proud to hold annual truck and tractor run

For the first time it was held at Danescroft Equestrian Centre in Lisburn.

Hillhall YFC would like to say a massive thank you to Danescroft for supporting the event and letting them use their grounds.

From noon trucks and tractors came rolling in with over 100 vehicles present.

Ryan McKnight and Holly Hamilton, members of Hillhall Young Farmers ensuring everyone got back to Danescroft

At 1.30pm the club set off heading towards Annahilt and returning through Legacurry.

It was an amazing day and it was so nice to see everyone’s support.

The chippy van and donut van was definitely a win with everyone.

This year the held their truck and tractor run in aid of the Mae Murray Foundation, The British Heart Foundation and Club Funds.

Katie - Louise enjoying Hillhall Tractor Run

Hillhall YFC would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who donated and to the two charity representatives that came out on the day to speak with everyone.

If you wish to donate to these life changing charities the club’s JustGiving page can be found on their social media.

What a great start to 2022. Hillhall YFC hope to continue with the club’s events this year with their 70th anniversary dinner coming up in March.

For more information please contact club secretary Helen Chapman on 07821136767.

Harry Simpson (past member) and his grandson Jake Fenwick (current member) setting off on the run

Hillhall YFC is looking forward to holding more fun filled events throughout the year to help raise money for more incredible charities.