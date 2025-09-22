Hilltown Texel Sale hits 1600gns

The NI Texel Breeders Club saw the return of their annual sale at Hilltown Mart recently. Prices peaked for Ram lambs at 1600gns with a top price of 1000gns for a shearling ram. Overall clearance was 82% for 53 sold. Judge for the presale show was Martin McConville Glenhone Flock with sponsorship kindly provided by Fane Valley.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claiming Judge Martin McConville’s top spot in the Shearling Ram class and the buyers favourite at 1000gns in the sale ring was Sean and Josephine Burns Longbeech exhibit. Longbeech Hawk, BEJ2402218(1), a Glenhone First Trust son out of a Deveronvale Aftershock sired dam. Iain and William MacRoberts were next to catch the buyers eye with Magherally Hammy, RMI2401046(2), a Deveronvale Ditto son out of a Knock Yardsman daughter, selling at 950gns. Donaghmore Hawkeye, IGD2400671(2), a Curley Empire son out of a homebred dam by Crusader, from Mark Irwin was next to cash in close behind at 900gns.Shearling Rams averaged 821gns for 7 sold.

The buyers interest were focused on the Ballei pen of John McPolin with his Ram Lamb, Ballei Iceberg, PLN2501019(2), a Sadlerhead Fury son out of a Garngour Craftsman leading the sale at 1600gns.The much admired Fane Valley Reserve Champion from young breeder Charlie Trimble, Cherrylea Flock was next in demand, selling Cherrylea I’m The Man, TCX2501683(E2), a Forkins Hawkeye son out of a Garngour Challenger ewe for 1250gns. Keeping the prices on a high note, Michael Cunningham Aughnacullion 5th place exhibit changed hands for 1200gns. Aughnacullion Impressive, CUN2507361(2) is a Teiglium Firecracker son out of a Fordafourie Amalert daughter. Ram Lambs sold to average 738gns for 46 sold.

Leading Prices

The Fane Valley Champion Texel at Hilltown recently, a ram lamb from Liam McPolin Bridge Flock

S&J Burns 850gns

JJ O’Hare 850gns

M Cunningham 850gns

N&R O’Hare 850gns

The Fane Valley Reserve Champion from young breeder Charlie Trimble Cherrylea Flock at Hilltown Texel Sale

D Sloan 950gns

P&B O’Hare 1100gns

I&W MacRoberts 900gns

B Bell & Sons 1100gns; 850gns

M McConville 800gns

S Ferris 850gns

R Cunningham 1000gns

Fane Valley Championship

Shearling Ram Class

1 Sean Burns

2 John Joe OHare

3 Iain & William MacRoberts

4 Mark Irwin

5 Jim Killen

Ram Lamb Class

1 Liam McPolin

2 Charlie Trimble

3 Naomi & Rian OHare

4 John Trimble

5 Michael Cunningham

6 Barclay Bell & Sons

Fane Valley Champion: Liam McPolin

Fane Valley Reserve Champion: Charlie Trimble

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A huge thank you goes to Fane Valley for their continued sponsorship of the event and to Judge Martin McConville for taking time to judge the pre-sale Fane Valley Championship.

The NI Texel Club will be holding Sales at Beatties Livestock Omagh 3rd October and Ballymena 20th October.Catalogues available online at www.texel.co.uk/sales or contact Club Secretary Martin Warnock 07791679112.