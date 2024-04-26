History and heritage combine under one roof as public archive is unveiled

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons opened the new shared space for the Historic Environment Record of Northern Ireland (HERoNI) at 2 Titanic Boulevard.

HERoNI is now co-locating with the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI), utilising a purpose-built archive centre in the heart of the Titanic Quarter.

HERoNI holds information on all elements of Northern Ireland’s historic environment in the form of databases, written records, maps, photographic, drawn and digital material.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons with Acting Director of PRONI David Huddleston and HERoNI’s Rhonda Robinson stand at the reconstructed Donaghmore high cross currently being exhibited at PRONI

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons visited PRONI this week and viewed some of the HERoNI archives.

Minister Lyons said: “This is a welcome co-location bringing together two archives into one purpose-built centre in the Titanic Quarter. This move combines these two important archives under one roof, housing a wealth of Northern Ireland’s history and heritage. In doing so, it will facilitate ease of access for the public and provide a comprehensive resource for interested researchers.

“The HERoNI archives hold information on thousands of years of Northern Ireland’s historic environment. A taster of what is on offer includes records, images and drawings relating to archaeological sites, listed buildings, Industrial and defence heritage, to name but a few.

“I would encourage anyone interested in history to visit and explore the HERoNI and PRONI historic documents.”

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons examines some of the HERoNI artifacts on exhibit at PRONI

Over the past 12 months, HERONI archivists have been carrying out the extensive task of documenting and transporting all the items held in their collections.

HERoNI also brought along its library, a fantastic resource with publications covering all aspects of Northern Ireland’s historic environment. This is the first time that the library will be open for public browsing.

You can visit a special exhibition which is showcasing some of the fascinating collections held in HERoNI.

These include:

artefacts excavated from Deer Park Farm;

an early Medieval rath in County Antrim;

designs from local stained glass firm ‘Clokey’s Belfast’, which was in operation from the mid1800s until the 1970s;

the reconstructed Donaghmore high cross standing at over five metres tall.