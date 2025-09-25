History in the making as work begins on DNA Museum

Mayor Ruairí McHugh joined council Chief Executive John Kelpie in welcoming Junior Ministers Aisling Reilly and Joanne Bunting, The Executive Office, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Stella Byrne from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and Communities Minister Gordon Lyons, to Ebrington Square for the official commencement of works on site at the new Derry~Londonderry on the North Atlantic (DNA) Museum. McKelvey Construction Ltd are set to begin work on the £14.4m project which is expected to be completed in Spring 2027.

Mr McHugh welcomed Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, the Minster for Communities Gordon Lyons, and Junior Executive Office Ministers Aisling Reilly and Joanne Bunting after approval of the business case for the build was confirmed last month, setting the wheels in motion for the delivery of this exciting state of the art new facility.

There was a celebratory mood as the newly-appointed contractor McKelvey Construction Ltd moved on site to commence works on the £15m project, which is supported by a range of dedicated partners, including the NI Executive Inclusive Future Fund, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, The Executive Office, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Department for Communities, Garfield Weston & Galewest Investment and the Wolfson Foundation.

The new museum will house a treasure trove of artefacts and collections capturing the fascinating history of the North West of Ireland.

Located on one of Derry’s most iconic sites, the DNA Museum is the latest in a portfolio of new attractions at the former military base which dates back to 1841, and which has been revitalised to become a vibrant riverside hub offering a lively mix of history, hospitality, creativity, and community spirit. An outreach and stakeholder engagement programme across the whole district will run in tandem with the construction phase of the project.

Announcing the official beginning of work on site, Mr McHugh said the museum would take pride of place at Ebrington: “I am absolutely delighted to reach this milestone moment today.

“The DNA Museum is a major strategic project within Derry and Strabane’s City Deal Plan for the wider transformation of the city and district. It will be a significant cultural asset which will really enhance the visitor experience here, and help us celebrate and promote the history and heritage of the wider North West.

“I want to thank all our partners for their support and belief in this project, and also the project team for pushing through the challenges to get us to where we are today.”

Stella Byrne, Head of Investment for Northern Ireland at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We first supported the DNA Museum project in 2013, helping to shape early plans for the transformation of the historic buildings at Ebrington Square. Since then, the commitment of Derry City and Strabane District Council and the project team has been instrumental in securing nearly £3.5 million of National Lottery funding to bring this ambitious vision to life.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, the DNA Museum will be a dynamic new museum space that opens up the city’s heritage in fresh and inclusive ways. It will share a broad range of stories and present existing and new collections, allowing local people and visitors to explore the unique shared history of this place.”

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “I am proud to support the development of the North Atlantic Museum with a £500K investment. This will be a vibrant hub of community, a celebration of our culture and heritage and a space that fosters and encourages creativity and innovation.

“I want to congratulate and thank all those involved in bringing this ambitious project to life. The team have overcome challenges to create a museum that will inspire pride, connection and opportunity for generations to come.”

Paul Ramsbottom, Chief Executive of the Wolfson Foundation, said: “We are delighted to support the DNA Museum and to mark this significant step in its progress. The museum will provide an important space for visitors to connect with the region’s rich maritime heritage, told through its remarkable collections, and it is exciting to see the project move closer to completion.”

The work on the new museum is expected to be completed by Spring 2027 and once open visitors can look forward to exploring six immersive galleries, a hands-on archive discovery zone, expert genealogy advice, a rotating programme of temporary exhibitions, plus a versatile learning and events space.

Among the collections making the move to the site are the objects from the ‘Armada Shipwreck ~ La Trinidad Valencera’ Exhibition which has been a central focus of the city’s Tower Museum since 2005. This collection, on loan from the National Museums of Northern Ireland, has been taken to Belfast for essential restoration work before returning to their new home in the DNA Museum.

Other collections making the transition from the Tower Museum include the artefacts from the Story of Derry alongside a range of corporate and private archive collections, charting the civil, cultural and social evolution of Derry, Strabane and the wider North West region.

Work is now ongoing to prepare and restore the collections for their transfer to the new site and a number of conservators have been appointed to carry out specialised work on selected artefacts and archives.

The Tower Museum itself will cease to operate as a visitor attraction, although the building will remain an important component in the wider City Deal vision for the city and will be available for a future use which is consistent with the ambition to deliver the broader vision for the Walled City.

A new website also launched this week, ensuring the museum’s extensive digital collections and learning resources are accessible anytime, anywhere.

Find out more at dnamuseum.com