Hoggets an outrageous trade at Armoy Mart this week, prices to £163

Sheep trade was much sharper last Wednesday night with several new customers eager for sheep.

By Darryl Armitage
Published 11th May 2023, 12:51 BST- 1 min read

Spring lambs sold to £153 in a tremendous trade.

Hoggets were an outrageous trade making up to £163.

Fat ewes sold to £157.

Breeding sheep sold to £172.

Spring lambs

Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, 28kgs £153. Robert McKendry, Bushmills, 22kgs £149. JS and JK Lyons, Coleraine, 24kgs £148.50. Sam McConaghie, Mosside, 24kgs £147. David Browne, Bushmills, 22kgs £141. Ben Porter, Ballymoney 22kgs £141. Brian Stirling, Ballymena, 24kgs £141. G Millen, Coleraine, 21kgs £141. S Huey, Armoy, 20kgs £131. J S Lyons, Coleraine, 21kgs £141.

Hoggets

John McKeague, Ballycastle, 30kgs £163. M McVicker, Ballycastle, 30kgs £159.50. D McAlister, Glenann, 30kgs £158. Niall McKeague, Ballycastle, 26kgs £154. A Coyles, Dervock, 28kgs £153. O’Kane Brothers, Carnlough, 27kgs £150. Maynard Cousley, Ballymoney, 27kgs £149.50. Alistair McGuckian, Dunloy, 26kgs £148.50. John McKinley, Ballycastle, 24kgs £148. Brown and Finnegan, Coleraine, 30kgs £144. Cathair Martin, Dunloy, 26kgs £136.50.

Fat ewes

N McKeague, Ballycastle, Texel, £156. L Millen, Coleraine, Suffolk, £152. A McGuckian, Dunloy, Texel, £138. Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, Suffolk, £134. Sam Gardner, Ballymoney, Texel, £134. John McKinley, Ballycastle, Texel, £128. A Gregg, Cloughmills, Suffolk, £112. Norman Kennedy, Ballymena, Texel, £110.

Ewes and lambs

A Lamont, Portglenone, 4 hoggets, 4 lambs, £172.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.

Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.

