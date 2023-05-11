Hoggets an outrageous trade at Armoy Mart this week, prices to £163
Sheep trade was much sharper last Wednesday night with several new customers eager for sheep.
Spring lambs sold to £153 in a tremendous trade.
Hoggets were an outrageous trade making up to £163.
Fat ewes sold to £157.
Breeding sheep sold to £172.
Spring lambs
Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, 28kgs £153. Robert McKendry, Bushmills, 22kgs £149. JS and JK Lyons, Coleraine, 24kgs £148.50. Sam McConaghie, Mosside, 24kgs £147. David Browne, Bushmills, 22kgs £141. Ben Porter, Ballymoney 22kgs £141. Brian Stirling, Ballymena, 24kgs £141. G Millen, Coleraine, 21kgs £141. S Huey, Armoy, 20kgs £131. J S Lyons, Coleraine, 21kgs £141.
Hoggets
John McKeague, Ballycastle, 30kgs £163. M McVicker, Ballycastle, 30kgs £159.50. D McAlister, Glenann, 30kgs £158. Niall McKeague, Ballycastle, 26kgs £154. A Coyles, Dervock, 28kgs £153. O’Kane Brothers, Carnlough, 27kgs £150. Maynard Cousley, Ballymoney, 27kgs £149.50. Alistair McGuckian, Dunloy, 26kgs £148.50. John McKinley, Ballycastle, 24kgs £148. Brown and Finnegan, Coleraine, 30kgs £144. Cathair Martin, Dunloy, 26kgs £136.50.
Fat ewes
N McKeague, Ballycastle, Texel, £156. L Millen, Coleraine, Suffolk, £152. A McGuckian, Dunloy, Texel, £138. Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, Suffolk, £134. Sam Gardner, Ballymoney, Texel, £134. John McKinley, Ballycastle, Texel, £128. A Gregg, Cloughmills, Suffolk, £112. Norman Kennedy, Ballymena, Texel, £110.
Ewes and lambs
A Lamont, Portglenone, 4 hoggets, 4 lambs, £172.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.