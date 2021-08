Hoggets selling from €160 to €200 at Raphoe Mart

Lambs sold at:

€70 to €85 for 26-30 kgs.

€85 to €95 for 30-34 kgs.

€95 to €110 for 35-39 kgs.

€110 to €120 for 40-43 kgs.

€120 to €135 for 44-55 kgs.

Hoggets sold from €160 to €200.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €180.

Cattle sale Thursday 19th August 2021: A large entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week.

Prices remain very strong for quality cattle selling from €2.50/kg to €2.80/kg.

Strong forward cattle also in great demand selling from €2.40/kg to €2.80/kg.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford cattle sold from €2/kg to €2.30/kg.

Friesian cattle more difficult to sell - selling from €1.40/kg to €1.80/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg.

Heifers sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €850/head to €1610/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €580 to €1035 over.

Beef bullocks - €580 to €855 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €810 over.

Beef heifers - €480 to €1015 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €850 over.

Breeding sheep sale dates for 2021: Wednesday 25th August, Wednesday 8th September and Wednesday 22nd September.

Intake from 4.00pm.

Sale at 7pm.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.