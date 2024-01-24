Hoggets selling to £141.50 for 31.5kg at Downpatrick Mart
Downpatrick Mart, drop calf and sheep market report from sale on Saturday 20th January 2024.
Leading prices are as follows.
Hoggets per head: Kilcoo farmer 31.5kg £141.50. Strangford farmer 41kg £138. Loughinisland farmer 25.70kg £137.50 and Downpatrick farmer 29.50kg £133.50.
Hoggets per kilo: Ballyculter farmer 18kg 528p. Louginisland farmer 25.70kg 522p. Ardglass farmer 24.10kg 512p. Strangford farmer 22.80kg 511p and Ballybrannagh famer 25.3kg 510p
Fat ewes: Seaford farmer £252, £223, £173. Ballytrustan farmer £164 and Drumaness farmer £153.
Fat rams: Legananny farmer £117. Clonvarghan farmer £100. Kilcoo farmer £92 and Clonvarghan farmer £75.