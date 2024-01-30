Hoggets selling to £144 for 36kg at Downpatrick Mart
Downpatrick calf and sheep sale held on Saturday 27th January 2024.
Leading prices are as follows:Hoggets per head: Downpatrick farmer 36kg £144. Hilltown farmer 26.80kg £135. Downpatrick farmer 27kg £133.50, 28kg £133 and 29kg £133.Hoggets per kilo: Dromore farmer 21.30kg 554p, Ballyculter 20.30kg 552p. Downpatrick farmer 22.00kg 536p. Ardglass farmer 22.80kg 535p and Gargory farmer 20kg 535p.Fat ewes: Bonecastle farmer £155. Ballybrannagh farmer £164. Downpatrick farmer £141. Boncastle farmer £138 and Ballylucas farmer £135.