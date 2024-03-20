Hoggets selling to £195 for 29.30kg at Downpatrick Mart

Drop calf and sheep sale held on Saturday, March 2024.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 20th Mar 2024, 14:18 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2024, 14:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Leading prices are as follows.

Hoggets: Loughinisland farmer 29.30kg £195. Clough farmer 26.70kg £180. Ballee farmer 25.10kg £170. Castlewellan farmer 26.50kg £169 and Crossgar farmer 13.30kg £166.

Fat ewe: Strangford farmer £170. Ballee farmer £160. Crossgar farmer £140. Potaferry farmer £140 and Ballee farmer £127.

At the sheep calf sale which was held at Downpatrick Mart on Saturday 16th March 2024, a Ballynahinch farmer topped the ewe and lamb category on the day with lot 104, a Texel cross ewe with twin Charollais lambs which sold for £295. Picture: Downpatrick MartAt the sheep calf sale which was held at Downpatrick Mart on Saturday 16th March 2024, a Ballynahinch farmer topped the ewe and lamb category on the day with lot 104, a Texel cross ewe with twin Charollais lambs which sold for £295. Picture: Downpatrick Mart
At the sheep calf sale which was held at Downpatrick Mart on Saturday 16th March 2024, a Ballynahinch farmer topped the ewe and lamb category on the day with lot 104, a Texel cross ewe with twin Charollais lambs which sold for £295. Picture: Downpatrick Mart
Most Popular

Ewe and lambs: Ballynahinch farmer £295, £285, £270 twice and £260.

Male calves Portaferry farmer Belgian Blue 152kg £470 and Ballygowan farmer Friesian 51kg £51, Friesian 48kg £25, Friesian 60kg £25 and 52kg £25.

Female calves: Portaferry farmer Belgian Blue 132kg £450, Belgian Blue 116kg £300 and Newtownards farmer Belgian Blue 52kg £130, Belgian Blue 48kg £120 and Belgian Blue 52kg £100.

Related topics:Belgian Blue