Hoggets selling to £200 at Armoy

Leading prices

Hoggets

Mark Rainey, Crumlin, 15 Suffolk, £200. Brian McCloskey, Loughguil, Mules, 14, £184, 14, £180, 14, £178, 14, £178, 14, £174, 12, £172, 14, £170. John Dillon, Armoy, 12 Suffolk, £174. Brian Black, Carnlough, 14 Mules, £172, 14, £170. John Dillon, Armoy, 12 Suffolk, £174. Brian Black, Carnlough, 14 Mules, £172, 14, £166. Ivan Lynn, Armoy, Mules, 10, £172, 10, £170, 10, £168, 10, £160. K McErlain, Armoy, 10, Suffolk, £170. Paddy McNeill, Cushendun, 10, Texel, £160. Dessie McKeeman, Bushmills, 24 Mules, £160.

Armoy Mart

Ewe lambs

S McAuley, Ballymoney, 10 Texel, £130. A Boyle, Bushmills, 11 Suffolk, £120, 8, £102. A McGuckian, Cloughmills, 14 Suffolk, £110. L McDonnell, Ballycastle, Suffolk, 12, £110, 11, £106, 12, £110, 12, £98. D McCormick, Ballycastle, Texel, 12, £105, 12, £102, 14, £100.

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.

Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.

The annual ewe lamb sale was held last Saturday with 3,300 head on offer and a 100% clearance was had with a tip price of £200.

Leading prices

Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, 10 s/c £200, 12, £168, 10, £148, 10, £145, 12, £124, 110, £120.

V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 10 Mules, £130, 12, £132, 12, £126, 12, £120, 12, £120, 12, £116, 12, £116, 10, £118. Trevor Butler, Glenmakeeran, Mules, 12, £146, 12, £146, 12, £146, 12, £142, 13, £134, 12, £132, 12, £132, 13, £132, 12, £122, 12, £121, 12, £122, 12, £122, 12, £120, 12, £120, 13, £118, 14, £120. D McAlister, Blackpark, 10 Mules, £130, 10, £118, 12, £113. P McBride, Ballyvoy, 10 Mules, £120, 10, £116, 12 Texel, £117. G McCambridge, Blackpark, 12 Suffolk, £112, 12, £110, 12, £108, 12, £102. A O Devlin, Armoy, 15 Suffolk, £108, 15, £101, 15, £102, 15, £101. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 10 Texel, £118, 10, £120, 22, £102. JJ McAlister, Glendun, 10 Mules, £119, 10, £110, 10, £100. Frank Devlin, Armoy, 14 Mules, £131, 14, £120, 12, £112, 14, £102, 28, £100. Paddy Black, Ballycastle, 12 Mules, £122, 12, £106, 12, £100. Ronnie Duncan, Ballycastle, 12 Suffolk, £108, 30, £100. Sean McBride, Fairhead, 10 Mules, £114, 10, £100, 14, Suffolk, £100, 12, £100. Trevor Butler, Ballyvoy, 12 Mules, £113, 12, £114, 12, £111, 25, £110, 12, £109, 12, £107. James Black, Ballycastle, 12 Mules, £118, 11, £115, 15, £110, 27, £104, 15, £102.

A fine turnout of 200 head of cattle last Monday met with a much improved trade and many new customers in attendance.

Steers sold to £1,560 for a 760kgs, Fresian heifer to £1,460 for 590kgs, fat cows made up to £1,380 for a 750kgs Limousin cow.

Leading prices

Brian McAuley, Bushmills, Charolais, 600kgs £1,460. Sam Gaston, Limousin, 590kg £1,380, 600kgs £1,400, 660kgs £1,370. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs £1,400, 650kgs £1,450, 560kgs £1,220. F and J McCurry, Cushendlall, Limousin, 450kgs £1,100. Damian McCloskey, Loughguile, Friesian, 760kgs £1,560, 690kgs £1,450, 700kgs £1,380, 720kg s31,380, 725kgs £1,380, 800kgs £1,500. John Todd, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 650kgs £1,400, 600kgs £1,460, 680kgs £1,400, 640kgs £1,450, 620kg £1,350, 660kg £1,440. Derek Hunter, M/B, 630kgs £1,360, 590kg £1,320, 560kg £1,270, 690kgs £1,380, 630kgs £1,420. Pat McBride, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 490kgs £1,160, 490kgs £1,140, 480kgs £1,080, 440kgs £980, 470kgs £1,080. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs £1,110. Brian McAllister, Dervock, Flecvieh, 570kgs £1,220, 610kgs £1,330, 560kgs £1,160, 560kgs £1,180. Jas Chestnutt, Portrush, Aberdeen Angus, 490kgs £980. John Kinney, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 400kg £990. John Christie, Limousin, 600kgs £1,250. Wm Jamison, Armoy, Limousin, 640kgs £1,340. Derek Hunter, Bushmills, Flecvieh, 640kgs £1,280, 580kgs £1,240.

Heifers

Denver Glass, Ballycastle, Limousin, 590kgs £1,440, 590kgs £1,460, 500kgs £1,230, 460kgs £1,090. Wm Jamieson, Armoy, 540kgs £1,260. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, Limousin, 440kgs £1,010, 400kgs £900, 360kgs £830. Patrick McBride, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 490kgs £1,160, 570kgs £1,280, 500kgs £1,210, 570kgs £1,350, 500kg £1,090. John Kinney, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 300kgs £800. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 610kgs £1,370. Wm Moore, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs £1,070. Brian McAlister, Dervock, Limousin, 550kgs £1,190. Jas Chestnutt, Portrush, Aberdeen Angus, 505kg s3,1080, 490kgs £1,050, 530kgs £1,200.

Fat cows

P McErlain, Armoy, Limousin, 750kgs £1,580. Armoy farmer, Aberdeen Angus, 650kgs £1,320, 630kgs £1,200.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.