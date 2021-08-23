Hoggets selling to £200 at Armoy Mart
A fine turnout of breeding ewes and ewe lambs with just under 1,500 head on offer last Thursday night saw hoggets sell to £200.
Ewe lambs sold to £186 for a pen of Dorsets.
Leading prices
Hoggets
Brian McCloskey, Loughguile, 12 mules £200, 12, £1200, 12, £200, 12, £200, 10, £175. T McDougal, Bushmills, 10 Mules, £200, 20, £172, 10, £170. Jas Currie, Ballymoney, 8 Mules, £192, 8, £190, 8, £190, 8, £188, 16, £186. John Thompson, Bushmills, 10 Mules, £174, 10, £162, 10, £100. D McAlister, Cushendall, Texel, 10, £172, 10, £170, 10, £171. Jean Simpson, Mosside, 10 Mules, £176. Paul McClafferty, Cloughmills, Lanark ewes, 9, 2yo, £175, 7, 3yo, £172, 10, b/m £110.
Ewe lambs
B Mullan, Armoy, 6 Dorsets, £186, 6, £140, 2, £172. M D McNeill, Cushendall, 11 Suffolk, £123, 10, £106. S Huey, Armoy, 5 Dorsets, £160, 2, £145. Liam McDonnell, Ballycastle, 12 Suff, £110, 14, £110, 16, £105, 12, £104, 12, £100. Daniel McCormick, Ballycastle, 12 Texel, £120, £103. John McGill, Ballyvoy, 10 Suff, £110, 10, £106. J Huey, Armoy, 4 Suffolk, £107, 5 Dorsets, £160, 2 Dorsets, £145, 4 Dorsets, £132.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.
Ballyvoy annual sale (Saturday 21st August 2021)
A super show of just under 3,000 ewe lambs at the annual Ballyvoy sale met with a great trade selling to a top price of £185, little of no lambs were sold under £100.
Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, s/c, 10, £185, 10, £178, 10, £168, 10, £160, 20, £136. Jas Black, Ballyvoy, Mules, 12, £162, 12, £154, 12, £144, 14, £144, 14, £140, 14, £138, 26, £136, 30, £134, 27, £130. Frank Devlin, Ballycastle, Mules, 10, £154, 12, £134, 34, £130. Sean McBride, Fairhead, Mules, 7, £142, 120, £136, 12, £132, 12, £132, 12, £130, 14, £132, 12, £130. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, Mules, 10, £164, 12, £140, 12, £136, 130, £134, 12, £144. Gerard McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Suffolk, 12, £130, 12, £130, 12, £125, 14, £124. A O Devlin, Armoy, Suffolk, 15, £16, 15, £126, 15, £125, 15, £120. T Mulholland, Ballyvoy, 14 Suffolk, £162, 10, £123. Patsy and Sean McBride, Watertop Farm, Mules, 12, £132, 12, £126, 10, £128. D Mathews, Ballyvoy, Mules, 12, £132, 9, £130, 10, £128. P Black, Ballycastle, Mules, 14, £138, 14, £134, 12, £132. John Darragh, Ballycastle, Mules, 12, £122, 12, £122, 14, £120, 11, £120, 14, £118, 40, £112. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, Texel, 12, £134, 10, £132, 36, £118, 24, £110, 24, £100. J J McAlister, Glendun, Mules, 12, £155, 12, £142, 12, £130. JP Black, Ballycastle, Mules, 27, £131, 27, £130, 28, £122, 15, £125, 14, £120. Ciaran McVeigh, Ballyvoy, Texel, 12, £124, 12, £120. Eugene Duncan, Ballycastle, 10 Suffolk, £125, 11, £117, 10, £115. Daniel McAllister, Ballyvoy, Mules, 12, £128, 10, £126, 11, £132, 12, £120, 10, £122, 9, £122.
Auctioneer: Daniel McAlister and Son.