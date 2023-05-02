Holestone YFC end their year on a high
Holestone YFC have had an extremely busy and successful year.
To round of the club’s year, the annual parents and friends evening was held on Tuesday 5th April in Donegore Church Hall.
The evening consisted of two club sketches, one being Top Horse Power and Mating Ritual.
Members performed these sketches providing the audience with plenty of laughs throughout.
The club would like to thank Tammy Hoy for all her help behind the scenes in producing the sketches.
The audience heard of the club’s busy year from club secretary Julianne and Louise Moore, and members were awarded their proficiency certificates.
Guest speaker for the evening was Shannen Vance, YFCU vice president and thanks must go to Shannen for giving up her time to join the club on the evening.
Members, friends and family got up to date on the latest scandal within the club, safe to say there were a few red faces.
The night saw members receiving awards for their successes in the past year
Junior member of the year as voted by members: Oliver Taggart
Senior member of the year as voted by members: Julianne Moore
Dairy stockjudging:
Junior: 2nd place – Callum McConnell
1st place – Andrew Coleman
Senior: 2nd place – Laura Patterson
1st place – Jack Stewart
Beef stockjudging:
Junior: 2nd place – Ross Warwick
1st place – Charlie McKnight
Senior: 2nd place – Jack Stewart
1st place – Jessica McConnell
Sheep stockjudging:
Junior: 2nd place – Sam Fleck
1st place – Ewan Hoy
Senior: 2nd place – Jack Stewart
1st place – Jessica McConnell
Silage assessment
2nd place: Jack Stewart
1st place: Clara McConnell
Demonstration presentation
1st place – Laura Patterson
Floral art
2nd place – Bethany Park
1st place – Zara Stirling
Prepared public speaking: 2nd place – Laura Patterson
1st place – Laura Robson and Ewan Hoy
Impromtu speaking: 2nd place – Jack Stewart
1st place – Laura Patterson
Ulster Young Farmer
2nd place – Jack Stewart
1st place – Charlie McKnight
Home management: 2nd place – Bethany Park
1st place – Laura Patterson and Julianne Moore
Endeavour award
2nd place – Riley Hoy
1st place – Daniel Wilson
Most points 2nd place – Jack Stewart
1st place - Laura Patterson
Best new member 2nd place – Hannah Semple
1st place – Eve Kirkpatrick
Best member under 18 2nd place – Oliver Taggart
1st place – Bethany Park
Best member over 18 2nd place – Laura Patterson
1st place – Jack Stewart
The club would like to congratulate all members on their successes and thank everyone for the support throughout the year.
Meanwhile, at recent Co Antrim YFC efficiency competition, Laura Patterson was placed third in PRO and Clara McConnell being awarded most efficient treasurer in Co Antrim.
The club would like to wish Clara all the very best as she competes in the best treasurer in Northern Ireland competition.
Recently Laura Patterson has taken on the role of Co Antrim YFC vice chairperson and Clara McConnell as Co Antrim YFC treasurer.
Holestone YFC would like to wish all the girls the very best in these roles.
The new committee was elected at the recent AGM for the club’s 80th anniversary.
The top officials are: Club leader, Clara McConnell, secretary, Victoria Minford, treasurer, Laura Robson and PRO, Laura Patterson.
Holestone YFC look forward to hosting more events and making the most of the opportunities YFCU has to offer during the incoming year.
