To round of the club’s year, the annual parents and friends evening was held on Tuesday 5th April in Donegore Church Hall.

The evening consisted of two club sketches, one being Top Horse Power and Mating Ritual.

Members performed these sketches providing the audience with plenty of laughs throughout.

Laura Patterson receiving her awards from Shannen Vance

The club would like to thank Tammy Hoy for all her help behind the scenes in producing the sketches.

The audience heard of the club’s busy year from club secretary Julianne and Louise Moore, and members were awarded their proficiency certificates.

Guest speaker for the evening was Shannen Vance, YFCU vice president and thanks must go to Shannen for giving up her time to join the club on the evening.

Members, friends and family got up to date on the latest scandal within the club, safe to say there were a few red faces.

Oliver Taggart who won the junior member of the year award for the club

The night saw members receiving awards for their successes in the past year

Junior member of the year as voted by members: Oliver Taggart

Senior member of the year as voted by members: Julianne Moore

Dairy stockjudging:

Charlie McKnight receiving his awards from Shannen Vance

Junior: 2nd place – Callum McConnell

1st place – Andrew Coleman

Senior: 2nd place – Laura Patterson

1st place – Jack Stewart

Clara McConnell with the silage assessment award for the club

Beef stockjudging:

Junior: 2nd place – Ross Warwick

1st place – Charlie McKnight

Senior: 2nd place – Jack Stewart

1st place – Jessica McConnell

Sheep stockjudging:

Mating Ritual sketch

Junior: 2nd place – Sam Fleck

1st place – Ewan Hoy

Senior: 2nd place – Jack Stewart

1st place – Jessica McConnell

Silage assessment

2nd place: Jack Stewart

1st place: Clara McConnell

Demonstration presentation

1st place – Laura Patterson

Floral art

2nd place – Bethany Park

1st place – Zara Stirling

Prepared public speaking: 2nd place – Laura Patterson

1st place – Laura Robson and Ewan Hoy

Impromtu speaking: 2nd place – Jack Stewart

1st place – Laura Patterson

Ulster Young Farmer

2nd place – Jack Stewart

1st place – Charlie McKnight

Home management: 2nd place – Bethany Park

1st place – Laura Patterson and Julianne Moore

Endeavour award

2nd place – Riley Hoy

1st place – Daniel Wilson

Most points 2nd place – Jack Stewart

1st place - Laura Patterson

Best new member 2nd place – Hannah Semple

1st place – Eve Kirkpatrick

Best member under 18 2nd place – Oliver Taggart

1st place – Bethany Park

Best member over 18 2nd place – Laura Patterson

1st place – Jack Stewart

The club would like to congratulate all members on their successes and thank everyone for the support throughout the year.

Meanwhile, at recent Co Antrim YFC efficiency competition, Laura Patterson was placed third in PRO and Clara McConnell being awarded most efficient treasurer in Co Antrim.

The club would like to wish Clara all the very best as she competes in the best treasurer in Northern Ireland competition.

Recently Laura Patterson has taken on the role of Co Antrim YFC vice chairperson and Clara McConnell as Co Antrim YFC treasurer.

Holestone YFC would like to wish all the girls the very best in these roles.

The new committee was elected at the recent AGM for the club’s 80th anniversary.

The top officials are: Club leader, Clara McConnell, secretary, Victoria Minford, treasurer, Laura Robson and PRO, Laura Patterson.

Holestone YFC look forward to hosting more events and making the most of the opportunities YFCU has to offer during the incoming year.

Ewan Hoy with his awards

Holestone YFC's very own Ant and Dec

Jack Stewart with his awards

Jessica McConnell with her awards

Top Horse Power sketch

Zara Stirling with her floral art award