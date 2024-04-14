Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The young farmers’ club held a number of fundraisers over the past few months, including a sponsored row-a-thon, raffling a signed Irish Rugby Jersey, as well as holding a Big Breakfast Morning.

Clara McConnell, Holestone YFC, commented on the club’s achievements: “Rural Support’s Life Beyond Programme is very close to our club’s heart and, therefore, we wanted to give something back to the farming community in our local area.

“I am so pleased about what the club has achieved and thanks to everyone who helped us on our fundraising journey, we could not have done it without you.

Kevin Doherty, Rural Support CEO, receiving a cheque from Holestone YFC for their fundraising efforts towards Rural Support’s Life Beyond Bereavement Programme. (Pic: Rural Support)

“We are so very proud to support the farming community across Northern Ireland, knowing that we have made a difference to farming families who are in need.”

In partnership with Embrace FARM, Life Beyond is a programme of support for farming families in Northern Ireland who ​have experienced loss through farm accident, suicide, unexpected or expected death.

Established in spring 2021, the programme offers:

- Tailored support according to each family’s individual needs

- Bereavement counselling that includes trauma support

- Mentoring support for the farm business

- Free, confidential and impartial guidance for all of the farm family

Commenting on the fantastic success of the well-supported events, CEO of Rural Support, Kevin Doherty, said: “What an exceptional effort made by Holestone YFC!

“We are delighted that they chose to fundraise for Rural Support and to help raise awareness and vital funds for our Life Beyond Programme.

“Rest assured, that 100% of all funds raised will help support farmers and farm families across Northern Ireland who have been bereaved due to a farm accident, expected or unexpected death and through suicide.

“A massive thank you must go to all who were involved and participated in these events, we truly appreciate your support and congratulations to the club on reaching an incredible milestone of 80 years.”

If you are interested in raising awareness and funds for Rural Support through an event you are organising, please reach out to the team today.

Contact Keelin Reilly, Development and Strategic Engagement Co-Ordinator, by emailing [email protected] or call the office line on 028 8676 0040.