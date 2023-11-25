Holestone YFC winter programme kicked off with a bang

September saw the start of Holestone YFC’s winter programme with the annual welcome games night.

The club was delighted to welcome a total of 20 new members.

Through the past couple of months members have took to some mini golf, introduced to the wide range of competitions YFCU has to offer and also had a fright in preparation for Halloween at Jungle NI.

The club has also taken part in a three way exchange with Moycraig YFC and Collins YFC.

Holestone YFC secretary Victoria Minford congratulating Aimee McKillen who was placed first in the swimming gala. Picture: Holestone YFC

A fantastic night was had interacting and developing new friendships.

Members have also been extremely busy preparing and taking part in competitions.

Kicking off the competition calendar was the swimming gala seeing 13 members taking part and four relay teams.

Well done to all who participated and a massive congratulations to Aimee McKillen who was placed first in the over 18 female competition.

Holestone YFC members participating in the recent public speaking competition. Picture: Holestone YFC

Next competition up was public speaking. Well done to everyone who took part and particularly to those who competed for the first time – the club are very proud of you.

Well done to Olivia Wilson and Robyn Marshall getting through to the finals in prepared public speaking and Evie Harvey getting through in the impromptu – this is fantastic achievements for all three girls.

A massive well done to Olivia Wilson who was placed first in her respective age group at the Northern Ireland finals.

Next up was the floral art competition and in preparation for this competition members had a practice night and kindly donated the arrangements to local nursing homes.

Exchange night between Holestone YFC, Moycraig YFC and Collins YFC. Picture: Holestone YFC

At the competition Louise Moore was placed first, Bethany Park was placed second and Robyn McConnell was placed third in their respective age groups.

It was fantastic effort by all 28 members who participated, creating floral arrangements to the theme of Rustic Richness.

Next competition up was the Lamb Live to Dead Competition, where members participated in the competition online.

Congratulations to Ross Warwick who placed first and Alexandra McConnell who was placed second in their respective age groups.

Holestone YFC members who attended jungle in for fright night. Picture: Holestone YFC

At the recent Co Antrim YFC dinner and prize giving members celebrated the achievements of Co Antrim over the past year.

Well done to Clara McConnell who won treasurer of the year, Jack Stewart won the senior proficiency shield, Zara Stirling getting acknowledged for her achievement in floral art, Olivia Wilson who excelled in public speaking and to Victoria Minford congratulated for her achievements in the arable competitors.

The club are busy preparing for upcoming events including Christmas junior social on Friday 22nd December and the club’s night at secrets on Thursday 28th December.

For more details regarding any of the events check out the club's social media accounts or contact any committee member.

The club are continuing to celebrate 80 years of Holestone YFC, by also supporting the charity Life Beyond.

The committee will be holding their anniversary dinner on Saturday 2nd March 2024 in Galgorm Hotel. More details will be released soon.

Robyn Marshall with floral arrangement delivering to local nursing home. Picture: Holestone YFC