Holstein bulls to 4,100gns and heifers to 3,150gns at dairy auction

Topping the day’s trade at 4,100gns was a sixteen-month-old bull exhibited by Robbie and Stuart Smith, Londonderry. Prehen Sylvester PLI £481 was sired by Bomaz Fynn, and is bred from Prehen Barbarossa Silla VG-2yr who produced 8,898kgs at 4.79% butterfat and 3.54% protein in her first lactation.

This bull is backed by 13 generations of VG and EX dams, and caught the eye of pre-sale judge William Crawford, Brookeborough, to secure the male championship award.

Mr Crawford, who runs the noted 110-cow Ardmore Herd described the champion as a nice, well-balanced bull with a strong top.

The McLean family from Donaghmore, Dungannon, won the honourable mention award with the yearling bull Relough Crank ET PLI £704. Sired by Peak Altazarex, his dam is Relough Jantana Crimson ET VG89-3yr who averaged 12,688kgs at 4.69% butterfat and 3.49% protein in two 305-day lactations. Backed by ten generations of VG and EX dams, he sold for 2,150gns.

Paul Dunn, Bangor, picked up the reserve male championship with the November 2020 Dunbanard Appleman PLI £427. He was sired by Welcome Pagani, and boasts nine successive generations of EX dams in his pedigree. His dam Dunbanard Gras Apple ET EX91 is now in her fourth lactation, and has averaged 12,066kgs at 3.77% butterfat and 3.64% protein in three 305-day lactations. This one came under the hammer of auctioneer Michael Taaffe at 2,100gns.

An entry of seven bulls achieved a complete clearance, and sold to average £2,363 per head. The pre-sale show was generously sponsored by dairy hygiene giant Kersia, represented by Emma Kerrigan.

Milking females reached a ceiling of 3,150gns, paid to Geoffrey Patton, Carrowdore, for the October 2019 Carrowcroft Crimson Venise PLI £567. An ABS Crimson daughter, her dam Carrowcroft Superhero Venis comes from nine generations of VG and EX dams. This heifer calved her first on Christmas Day, and caught the eye of several ringside and online bidders.

Next best at 3,050gns was Geoffrey Patton’s Carrowcroft Batman Daphne PLI £443. Sired by Sandy Valley Batman, she is bred from Carrowcroft Jacey Daphne VG87 who produced 10,624kgs at 4.52% butterfat and 3.25% protein in her fifth lactation.

A potential fourth generation VG/EX female, she caught the eye of judge Robert Stewart, Quintin Herd, Portaferry, to secure the female championship award.

“There was a good entry of heifers and cows. The female champion is a good heifer with excellent dairy quality. She is clean boned, and has a lovely snug udder,” commented Robert Stewart.

Geoffrey Patton also realised 2,750gns for the Dunbanard Apollo daughter, Carrowcroft Apollo Ruby PLI £228. She is bred from ten generations of VG and EX dams, and is bred from Carrowcroft Cruise Ruby VG88 who has produced in excess of 60 tonnes of milk.

Next best at 2,720gns was the potential fifteenth generation VG/EX ABS Crimson daughter, Carrowcroft Crimson Prudence PLI £507.

The Sandy Valley I Batman daughter, Hilltara Batman Amie 2 PLI £513 sold at 2,700gns for Sam and John McCormick, Bangor. This heifer is bred from eleven generations of VG and EX dams.

Also selling at 2,700gns was the reserve female champion Ards Crosby Ella PLI £299 bred by Wilson and Andrew Patton, Newtownards. She is a potential fourteenth generation VG/EX female, and her dam Ards Jango Lou Ella EX91 3E 8* has yielded more than 70 tonnes of milk. Calved four weeks and producing 37 litres daily, she was described by the judge as a strong milky heifer that would suit any dairy system.

Cows reached a ceiling of 2,500gns, paid to Will and Gareth Taylor, Kircubbin, for the second calver Glastry Farm Rambo Snowdrop 59 VG86 PLI £121. Sired by OCD Kingboy Rambo, she is bred from Glastry Farm Baloo Snowdrop 45 GP82, and produced almost 8,800kgs at 4.60% butterfat in her heifer lactation. Calved in early December, she is yielding 46 litres per day, and claimed the day’s honourable mention award.

A batch of served heifers consigned by Maurice Hurst, Brookeborough, sold to a top of 1,500gns. Leading the way was the September 2020 born Aghavea Goodwhone Janice PLI £396. A daughter of TW Goodwhone, she is bred from Aghavea Balisto Janice who produced 7,826kgs at 5.13% butterfat and 3.59% protein in her first lactation. This heifer was served at the end of December to sexed Nacash.

