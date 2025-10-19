Holstein heifers to 5,200gns and 5,100gns at Dungannon

Cows peaked at 4,900gns, in-calf heifers reached 3,600gns, yearling heifers sold to 2,800gns and bulling heifers topped at 2,500gns.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe said there was a strong demand for dairy stock, and described the trade for milkers, springers and youngstock at the September sale as very fast.

It was a memorable day for Paul Dunn from Bangor who claimed the day’s top two prices. Sale leader at 5,200gns was Dunbanard Rompen Tripoli PLI £272, a Trent Way JS Rompen Red daughter, out of the home-bred Dunbanard Rager Tripoli EX91 who gave 11,154kgs of milk at 4.58% butterfat and 3.47% protein in her third lactation.

Following close behind at 5,100gns was the fresh calved heifer Dunbanard Reeve Sara Red 2 PLI £276. Sired by Mr Stone Front Reeve Red, her dam is Dunbanard Rager Sara VG87 whose second lactation yielded 9,104kgs at 4.32% butterfat and 3.42% protein.

The pre-sale show, generously sponsored by Irwins Feed, was judged by Andrew McLean from the Relough Herd in Dungannon.

He awarded the championship ribbons to Newry Elevated Tobi VG85 PLI £270, a second calver from Jim Stevenson and family, Kilkeel. This Sherdon Elevated Red A2A2 daughter was bred from Newry Lambda Tobi VG86 SP2, who gave 10,344kgs at 3.62% butterfat and 3.07% protein in her first 305-day lactation.

The champion sold for 4,900gns. She was described by the judge as a very balanced and stylish young cow with a super udder.

Mr McLean added: “I delighted to have the opportunity to judge such a high quality line-up of Holstein cows and heifers. My reserve champion was another youthful second calver with great strength throughout.”

The reserve champion was exhibited by Holstein NI chairman Geoffrey Patton from Carrowdore. Carrowcroft Chief Ruth PLI £256 VG86-2yr is a Stantons Chief daughter, bred from Carrowcroft Cu Chulainn Ruth. The reserve champion gave 9,575kgs at 4.05% butterfat and 3.29% protein in her first lactation, and sold two weeks calved for 4,800gns.

The Stevenson family realised 4,600gns for the second calver Newry Robin June PLI £265 VG-2yr. She is by Keopon Oh Robin Red and out of the EX classified Newry Pickfish June who averaged 9,637kgs at 6.13% butterfat and 3.91% protein in four 305-day lactations.

Denovo 3303 Citizen was behind the breeding of Wilson and Andrew Patton’s 4,350gns heifer, Ards Citizen Romina PLI £437. She was bred from Ards Applejax Romina VG86, and is a potential fourteenth generation VG/EX female.

Wilson and Andrew Patton also realised 4,250gns for the fresh calved heifer Ards Citizen Ashlyn PLI £444.

An entry of heifers and cows from Sam and John McCormick’s noted Hilltara prefix peaked at 4,200gns, realised by Hilltara Service Della PLI £200. Sired by the home-bred EDG Rubicon son, Hilltara Service, he was bred from Hilltara Rubicon Della GP81 who gave 9,828kgs at 4.94% butterfat and 3.33% protein in her first lactation.

Stephen Haffey, and sons Timothy, David and Aaron, Lurgan, won the honourable mention award with the fresh calved heifer, Kilvergan Distefano Erle PLI £378. She sold for 4,100gns.

Other leading prices for heifers include: 4,000gns for Sam and John McCormick’s Hilltara Cyprus Wendy PLI £121; 3,950gns for Wilson and Andrew Patton’s Ards Crimson Ashlyn PLI £151; and 3,900gns for Andrew Magowan’s Bannwater Rager Sheba Red 183 PLI £147.

An entry of in-calf heifers from Ivor and Cecilia Broomfield’s herd at Armagh sold to a top of 3,600gns, realised by the Brown Swiss heifer, Crosskeys Phenix Destiny PLI £131. She is due in January to sexed HF Design.

The Broomfield family also secured a bid of 3,350gns for the Holstein heifer, Moneyquin Rager Peach Red PLI £179. This one is due in February to sexed Koepon Oh Robin Red.

The thirteen-month-old Brown Swiss maiden heifer Crosskeys Owen Snickertastic PLI £144 sold for 2,800gns; while the Holstein bulling heifer, Moneyquin Rager Flair PLI £262, a potential seventh generation VG/EX sold for 2,500gns. The October 2024 Moneyquin Atom Rager Peach Red PLI £179 came under the hammer at 2,400gns.

An entry of bulling heifers from Cyril Gibson’s Glenure herd in Sixmilecross saw prices reach 1,800gns three times. First to sell was Glenure Troy Judie 4 PLI £501, followed by Glenure Troy Jennifer PLI £571 and Glenure Troy Jennifer 2 PLI £510. These heifers were sired by Progensis Troy and out of home-bred dams.

Concluding, judge Andrew McLean added: “The quality of youngstock on offer were a credit to their owners. Cyril Gibson presented a consignment of very high average PLI heifers with tremendous breeding potential. It was also fantastic to see Ivor Broomfield’s heifers and calves which included two great Brown Swiss families, Destiny and Snickerdoodle.

