Holstein NI raises £28,500 for charity

Amy Reynolds, Friends of the Cancer Centre, received a cheque for £14,250 from Holstein NI president James Walker, and chairman Iain McLean. The money was raised at the club’s charity BBQ and auction, held at Dungannon in July. Picture: McAuley Multimedia

The money has been divided equally between Friends of the Cancer Centre and Teen Challenge Belfast.

Presenting the cheques at the club’s 22nd annual dinner, held in Ballymena, club chairman Iain McLean said: “This fantastic amount of money was raised at the club’s first-ever online auction, held at Dungannon in July, in conjunction with a barbecue and awards presentation evening for the Herds Inspection Competition.

“We were overwhelmed by the success of the auction, and are hugely indebted to the numerous local businesses, agri-companies and individuals, who pledged more than 100 items for the charity auction.”

Brian Madden, Teen Challenge Belfast, received a cheque for £14,250 from Holstein NI vice-chairman Alex Walker, and secretary/treasurer John Martin. The money was raised at the club’s BBQ and charity auction, held at Dungannon in July. Picture: McAuley Multimedia

Iain McLean continued: “A big thank you to everyone who contributed to its success. Special thanks to all those who generously donated items for auction; and to all the bidders and buyers. Thanks also to Blazin Digital for providing the large TV screen, Dungannon Rugby Club for the use of its facilities, and the many volunteers who helped out on the night.

“Thanks also to Dungannon auctioneer Trevor Wylie, and the online forum Livestock Live, for facilitating and conducting the auction.”

A variety of items were auctioned, including three pedigree Holstein heifer calves; a corporate experience for four people at Old Trafford; hotel and restaurant vouchers; toys; paintings; several lots of bovine semen; a selection of fertiliser, cattle feed and mineral buckets and drenches; vouchers for various on-farm services; and a signed ball and tickets for Ulster Rugby.

Auction prices were led by three pedigree calves kindly donated by the Annaghmore, Priestland and Relough Herds.

Selling for £3,100 was the eleven-week-old calf Relough Leap Danna 6 bred by R McLean and Sons, Donaghmore, Dungannon. Backed by nine generations of VG and EX dams from the well-known Danna family, she sold to David and Alan Wallace’s Abercorn Herd in Antrim.

The thirteen-week-old calf Priestland 6966 Army Anna, donated by Iain and Joyce McLean and family, Bushmills, came under the hammer at £3,000, selling to Cyril and Martin Millar, Millars Herd, Coleraine. She was sired by Siemers Apples Army ET RDC, and is backed by four successive generations of EX dams.

The six-month-old heifer Annaghmore Master S Lydia, donated by Clive and Joel Richardson, Annaghmore, sold for £2,000 to Charlie Weir’s Burnhill Herd, Waringstown.

Accepting a cheque for £14,250 on behalf of Friends of the Cancer Centre, Amy Reynolds thanked Holstein NI for its generosity. The charity has been supplementing the amazing work of the NHS for 35 years, providing staff, patient comforts, and funding research.