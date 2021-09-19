Home Secretary challenged on local labour shortages

The delegation pictured during the meeting with the Home Secretary

Carla Lockhart said: “This was an excellent opportunity to really press home the challenges facing the agri-food industry. Labour shortages are causing real and immediate stresses and strains within the food supply chain. The issues within the pig sector for example are well versed. It is important that the Government has a clear picture of the problem, and we brought potential solutions forward that we hope can be brought about soon.”

Ian Paisley MP added:“To have the most productive agri-food industry we need to have processes working at optimum capacity. That is not the case at the moment, with some processors crying out for butchers and other operatives but simply unable to find them within the local workforce. As the lifeblood of our economy, we need this issue fixed for farmers and processors to ensure the industry grows into the future, with no unnecessary impediment to that growth.”

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP added: “Our agri-food sector is the backbone of our economy. As the UK’s trading relationships around the world recalibrate, I wanted to use this meeting to emphasise to the Home Secretary that the Government must use its independence from the EU to set rules which best suit our core sectors. That means they must be flexible. When sectors are lacking skills our immigration rules must be adaptable to take account of those pressures.

“I have also outlined to the Government the difficulties the Northern Ireland Protocol is causing and will be raising these directly with the Prime Minister in due course.