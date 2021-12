Horned Ewe Lambs sell to £1180 at Hilltown Saleyard

Another special entry of Mourne Blackface ewe lambs saw a Hilltown farmer get £1180, £1000, £750 and £550.

Ewes: Mayobridge farmer £170, Mayobridge farmer £162, Mayobridge farmer £147, Hilltown farmer £143, Hilltown farmer £130, Kilkeel farmer £129, Banbridge farmer £127, Downpatrick farmer £125, Kilkeel farmer £125, Kilcoo farmer £122, Annalong farmer £118, Kilkeel farmer £117, Ballyward farmer £116, Castlewellan farmer £112, Hilltown farmer £110, Rathfriland farmer £106.

Fat Lambs: Warrenpoint farmer £132 for 28.3kg (466ppk), Kilcoo farmer £130.50 for 26kg (501ppk), Banbridge farmer £127 for 27kg (468ppk), Kilcoo farmer £125 for 26.8kg (466ppk), Leitrim farmer £125 for 25.2kg (496ppk), Ballyward farmer £125 for 25kg (500ppk), Ballyward farmer £120 for 24kg (500ppk), Kilkeel farmer £119 for 22kg (540ppk), Ballyward farmer £118 for 23kg (513ppk), Kilkeel farmer £117 for 21.6kg (541ppk), Hilltown farmer £116.50 for 21.9kg (532ppk), Hilltown farmer £116 for 23kg (504ppk), Hilltown farmer £114 for 22kg (518ppk), Hilltown farmer £111 for 21kg (528ppk).

Store lambs: Dromore farmer £111.50 for 19.1kg (583ppk), Dromore farmer £109 for 19kg (570ppk), Kilcoo farmer £105 for 19.5kg (538ppk), Dromara farmer £100 for 16.7kg (598ppk), Kilkeel farmer £99 for 17.5kg (565ppk), Hilltown farmer £97 for 17.7kg (548ppk), Kilkeel farmer £95 for 17kg (558ppk), Hilltown farmer £93 for 18.5kg (502ppk), Rostrevor farmer £90 for 17.5kg (514ppk), Rostrevor farmer £86 for 17kg (505ppk), Rostrevor farmer £84 for 16.1kg (521ppk), Kilkeel farmer £83.50 for 15.4kg (542ppk), Mayobridge farmer £78 for 14.5kg (537ppk), Rostrevor farmer £77 for 14.1kg (546ppk), Kilkeel farmer £76 for 14.6kg (520ppk), Kilkeel farmer £68 for 13kg (523ppk).

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown Saleyard on Saturday 4th December saw cow with bull calf at foot sell to £1820, heifers sell to £1740 and bullocks to £1580.

Fat cows: Cabra farmer £1460 for 722kg (202ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1430 for 820kg (174ppk), Ballyvea farmer £1190 for 772kg (154ppk), Hilltown farmer £1170 for 762kg (153ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1160 for 664kg (174ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1120 for 696kg (160ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1110 for 770kg (144ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1070 for 730kg (146ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1000 for 726kg (137ppk).

Cows and Calves: Kilcoo farmer £1820, Kilcoo farmer £1600, Mullaghbawn farmer £1440, Castlewellan farmer £1060.

Weanling heifers: Hilltown farmer £870 for 408kg (213ppk), Hilltown farmer £810 for 336kg (241ppk), Hilltown farmer £750 for 362kg (207ppk), Hilltown farmer £720 for 308kg (233ppk), Hilltown farmer £720 for 294kg (244ppk), Kilkeel farmer £700 for 334kg (209ppk), Castlewellan farmer £680 for 316kg (215ppk), Cabra farmer £680 for 290kg (234ppk), Hilltown farmer £670 for 322kg (208ppk), Castlewellan farmer £630 for 294kg (214ppk), Castlewellan farmer £570 for 242kg (235ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Mayobridge farmer £1230 for 544kg (226ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1180 for 516kg (228ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1170 for 510kg (229ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1130 for 480kg (235ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1080 for 470kg (229ppk), Hilltown farmer £1080 for 426kg (253ppk), Hilltown farmer £1030 for 382kg (269ppk), Hilltown farmer £1030 for 402kg (256ppk), Mayobridge farmer £980 for 448kg (218ppk), Cabra farmer £940 for 354kg (265ppk), Lurgan farmer £930 for 416kg (223ppk), Hilltown farmer £920 for 382kg (240ppk), Cabra farmer £900 for 346kg (260ppk), Mayobridge farmer £890 for 362kg (245ppk), Hilltown farmer £880 for 292kg (301ppk), Cabra farmer £870 for 364kg (239ppk), Hilltown farmer £870 for 368kg (236ppk), Kilcoo farmer £830 for 306kg (271ppk), Cabra farmer £820 for 332kg (247ppk), Cabra farmer £810 for 302kg (268ppk), Hilltown farmer £790 for 272kg (290ppk).

Heifers: Hilltown farmer £1740 for 666kg (261ppk), Hilltown farmer £1700 for 822kg (206ppk), Hilltown farmer £1680 for 702kg (239ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1250 for 550kg (227ppk), Cabra farmer £1140 for 486kg (234ppk), Cabra farmer £1100 for 526kg (209ppk), Cabra farmer £1100 for 516kg (213ppk), Kilkeel farmer £970 for 450kg (215ppk), Cabra farmer £900 for 410kg (219ppk), Cabra farmer £850 for 420kg (202ppk).