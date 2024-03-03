News you can trust since 1963
Horse and pony working hunter continues at Lusk Equestrian

COMPETITORS turned out in style for another week of the horse and pony working hunter at Lusk Equestrian.
By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 15:30 GMT
Results as follows (note ‘Q’ denotes partnerships who have qualified for NIF):Class 1 - 60cm:1st (Q) - Lauren O’Rourke - Prince;2nd (Q) - Lauren O’Rourke - Max;3rd (Q) - Taylor Lee Doyle - Oreo;4th - Nicci Hall - Benji;5th (Q) - Alex Hemsley - Dale;6th - Lauren O’Rourke - Romeo.Class 2 - 70cm:1st - Heather Steele - Trehewyd Cardi;2nd - Ben Cousins - Little Squire;3rd - Lexi Wallace - Birchlane Molly-Mae;4th - Erin Doherty - Jupiter Olympus;5th - Ellen English - Eagle;6th - Daniel Kennedy - Smok’em Benny.Class 3 - 4 & 5 year old horses:1st - Victoria Teuton - Fire;2nd (Q) - Jackie Conn - Kinnego Glencorran Hendricks;3rd (Q) - Sammy Weston - Stella;4th - Lorraine Kennedy - Peggy;5th (Q) - Alex O'Hare - Murlough Beach.Class 4 - TIH:1st - Tabitha Cullen - Mickey;2nd - Ben Cousins - Ruby;3rd - Rachel Moore Rooney - JJ.Class 5 - 143cm ponies:1st (Q) - Lily Murphy - Willow;2nd - Heather Steele - Trehewyd Cardi;3rd - Lexi Wallace - Lucy Locket.Class 6 - 80cm Horses:1st (Q) - James Smyth - Highview Tall Order;= 2nd (Q) - Nicola Martin - Misty;= 2nd (Q) - Ruth English - Henry;4th (Q) - Sandra Somerville - Cloonhill Genius;= 5th - Zara Greenfield - Clerkenwell Supreme;= 5th - Jim McShane - Denzil.Class 7 - Smalls (90cm):1st (Q) - Jamie Smyth - Highview Tall Order;2nd (Q) - Alice Salters - Wilderwood Silveroo;3rd (Q) - Ben Cousins - Duke;4th (Q) - Sophie Nesbitt - Dream Debut;5th - Nicola Martin - Misty.Class 8 - 90cm Horses:1st (Q) - Gareth Clingan - Sam;2nd (Q) - Sammy Weston - Sunny;3rd (Q) - Jackie Conn - Kinnego Glencorran Hendricks.Class 9 - 153cm ponies:1st (Q) - Alice Salters - Storm;2nd (Q) - Karuna Gourley - KG Murphy;3rd (Q) - Eva Kennedy - Nicely Dun Darcey;4th (Q) - Erin Doherty - Consider it Dun;5th - Martha Mcmurray - Willow.Class 10 - 1m Horses:1st (Q) - Lesley Jones - Leo;2nd (Q) - Lesley Jones - Max;3rd (Q) - Alex O’Hare - George;4th (Q) - Sammy Weston - Harry;5th - Sophie Nesbitt - Dream Debut.Class 11 - 1.10m Horses:1st (Q) - Janie Cairns - Pixie;2nd (Q) - Lesley Jones - Leo;3rd (Q) - Lesley Jones - Max;4th (Q) - Rachel McCaughey - Ardglen Stardust.