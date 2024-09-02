The sun shone with only a few brief showers, which didn’t dampen the spirits of the large crowd of competitors, sponsors and spectators who enjoyed the many and varied classes and live music from the Comber Music Club.

The highlight of the show was the Hinch Distillery Celebrity Challenge, compered by the guest celebrity Pamela Ballantine MBE, with riders in fancy dress which was hilarious and very competitive.

Show Director Joan Cunningham presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to Robert Steele, Wilson Dennison and Richard Lyttle for outstanding contribution to the entire equestrian world.

It was also a mark of recognition as strong and loyal supporters to Saintfield Horse Show and the Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride for many years.

Joan thanked Andrew and Laura Napier for the use of their amazing facilities and all the helpers behind the scenes who worked hard to make the show such a success and everyone who came and supported the event.

Joan said: “I am overwhelmed by the generosity of the sponsors, judges, competitors, supporters and those attending in raising money for the charity.

“Every pound raised will go towards bringing the I Am Family Children’s Choir over from Uganda next year and they will sing at The Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride.”

A Grand Charity Ball has also been organised by Saintfield Horse Show and Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride on Friday 8 November at La Mon House Hotel.

This will be a black tie occasion with a four-course dinner.

This is a night not to be missed. The ball is to help raise funds to bring the I Am Family Children’s Choir over from Uganda next year.

For further information or to book tickets contact Joan on 07775860744 or email [email protected]

1 . Saintfield Horse Show Three-year-old Clara Rose Huddleson on her pony Dandy winning the tiny tots and lead rein and then went on to win Reserve Champion. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

2 . Saintfield Horse Show Working Hunter Champion Meave Lenaghan with Iona McCreary (Head of Working Hunter)presents the Eimear Ward Memorial Trophy and a magnificent basket of products from Botanica International. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

3 . Saintfield Horse Show Shawlene Leebody on let’s get Jiggy with judge Richard Iggulden. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales