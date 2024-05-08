This immensely popular three-day show attracted in excess of 2200 entries, which ensured all classes were highly competitive.

In tradition with previous years, the star panel judges were flown in from the UK mainland.

Fortunately, the spring weather was kind with only occasional showers.

On Friday numerous jumping and showing classes led to the black tie evening performance.

After the fun of the fancy dress classes – where the costumes continue to amaze – it was on to the championships.

Highlights included Cornfield Cressida (Kitty Concannon) winning the ‘Cladem Equi Store’ Connemara Cup final and AskforbIgmoney (Vincent Phelan) winning the Open Racehorse to Riding Horse class and qualification for the Dublin Horse Show.

On Saturday it was a multitude of novice classes and six Horse of the Year Show qualifiers.

Booking their tickets to HOYS in October were Tybroughney Cloud (Nancy Lyons Teehan), Little Dromin Phoenix (Evie Kennedy), Clareville kodiac (Katie Wyse), Kontiki (Charlotte Harding), KBF Paved With Stars (Ciaran Feldman) and Glencarrig Bracken (Jamie Smyth).

Manorlea Calipo (Casey-Lee Millar) won the ‘Lewis Family’ Mini Novice Champion of Champions Supreme and Nigel (Molloy) won the ‘Equine viewer Ireland’ Novice Supreme Championship.

A special mention must also go to the first ever hobby horse event, which had huge entries displaying an impressive level of fitness and flexibility.

On Sunday it was the culmination of the NI Festival working hunter finals, where competitors had qualified at events all over the country, during the preceding months.

Dartans Atom Man (Aoibhinn Ruane) went pony supreme, and Castana Sky (Barry Higgins) won the horse section. Both winners collecting £1,000 each as prize money.

Woodroyd go go girl (CJ Greene) lifted the ‘Lewis Family’ Mini Pony Supreme Championship and the Ridden Horse Supreme Champion was Bloomfield Vallhala (Polly Coles).

The Ridden Pony Supreme Championship went to the hugely popular Wikners Gruffindor (Anthea Steele).

