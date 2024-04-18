Horse Week: 2024 GAIN Alltech National Grand Prix Launches at Parc Stables

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cornerstone of the Irish show jumping industry, the National Grand Prix League attracts the ambitions of many talented showjumpers throughout the season.

This year's launch event took place at Parc Stables in Co. Clare, the home of European gold medallists Rhys and Coen Williams, both of whom have competed in this league on numerous occasions.

Rhys Williams, European Gold Medallist and International Showjumper said, “I have been following The National Grand Prix series for a number of years now and it’s a great series to follow. It has been a really good stepping stone for our 7 and 8 year old horses as it gets them used to Grand Prix level after jumping young horse classes for a number of years.”

Rhys Williams Parc Stables, Philip Gilligan GAIN Equine Nutrition, Niall O'Neill GAIN Equine Nutrition, Tony Hurley SJI, Coen Williams Parc Stables & Eddie Phelan Alltech at the recent launch of the GAIN Alltech National Grand Prix League. (Pic: Tadhg Ryan | www.bit-media.com)

The National Grand Prix is a very good foundation in preparation for Junior Nations’ Cup Competitions and European Championships explained European Gold Medallist and International Showjumper, Coen Williams, “I aim to do as many legs of the National Grand Prix as I can this year. The series is a very similar height to the junior competitions, and this helps in my preparation.”

The sponsorship guarantees a minimum prize fund of €4,000 per leg, ensuring the continuation of live streaming and video coverage of the league. This substantial prize pool serves as a facilitator, encouraging riders to compete nationally and actively engage with the league. The ultimate winners of the league will be rewarded generously, with the winning combination taking home €3,000 alongside a tonne of GAIN Equine Nutrition products. The runner-up combination will receive €2,000, while the third-place combination will be awarded €1,000.

This collaboration underlines the ongoing commitment of GAIN Equine Nutrition and Alltech to supporting the Irish showjumping industry, providing a platform for riders and owners to showcase their horses and compete at the highest level of the sport on a national basis.

Philip Gilligan, Irish Country Manager, GAIN Equine Nutrition commented, "The Irish Sport Horse sector holds significant importance to GAIN Equine Nutrition, and through this sponsorship, we aim to highlight our dedication to the industry on a national scale. The GAIN Alltech National Grand Prix League, renowned for its popularity and widespread presence across the country during the summer months, presents an ideal opportunity for us to demonstrate our support alongside Alltech.”

Eddie Phelan, Commercial Manager, Alltech remarked, “Alltech are delighted once again to support the National Grand Prix. It’s a fantastic competition that showcases the very best of Irish showjumping. Alltech are committed to supporting the development of Irish horses and riders across the country and one of the highlights of this competition is how much of the country it covers. At Alltech we know how important it is to get nutrition right for your horse all year round but especially at competition time, and we are grateful to have the chance to work with some of the top Irish equestrians on their horses’ nutrition through this competition.”

Tony Hurley, Showjumping Ireland, Munster Region Chairman said, “The National Grand Prix League has successfully launched the careers of many of our top National and International riders and horses and continues to be a vitally important league to the sport and industry. Showjumping Ireland is very grateful to GAIN Equine Nutrition and Alltech for their long-term support and investment in this top-class competition. Showjumping Ireland is looking forward to working with GAIN and Alltech throughout the season.”

2024 GAIN Alltech National Grand Prix League – Schedule Dates:

- Duffy's, 27th April

- The Meadows, 28th April

- Galway Equestrian Centre, 6th May

- Barnadown, 11th May

- Hollypark, 19th May

- Kernans, 25th May

- Wexford, 26th May

- Banner, 8th June

- Ballivor, 9th June

- Coilog, 15th June

- Cork, 16th June

- Cavan, 22nd June

- Flavours of Fingal, 29th June

- Charleville, 30th June

- Maryville, 6th July

- Bannow and Rathangan, 11th July

- HHS, 14th July

- National Balmoral, 20th July

- Tattersalls, 27th July

- Killossery, 4th August

- Mullingar, 11th August

- Necarne, 25th August