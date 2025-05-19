Horse Week: 22 photographs from the equestrian classes at Balmoral Show

By HW CORRESPONDENT

Journalist

Published 19th May 2025, 11:17 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 09:17 BST
THE equestrian classes proved as popular as ever at this year’s Balmoral Show.

Photographs by Anne Hughes / McAuley Multimedia.

Tiernan Gill with his Balmoral youngstock champion Flogas Syb. (Photo: Anne Hughes)

Sam El Dahan and WKD Toronto won the CLR International stakes at Balmoral. (Photo: Anne Hughes)

Alison Rowntree's reserve champion brood mare and her winning foal. (Photo: Anne Hughes)

Jonathan Smyth and Mulvin Lights Out had several high placings in international speed classes. (Photo: Anne Hughes)

