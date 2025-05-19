Horse Week: 22 photographs from the equestrian classes at Balmoral Show

Photographs by Anne Hughes / McAuley Multimedia.
1. Tiernan Gill with his Balmoral youngstock champion Flogas Syb
Tiernan Gill with his Balmoral youngstock champion Flogas Syb. (Photo: Anne Hughes) Photo: Anne Hughes
2. Sam El Dahan and WKD Toronto won the CLR International stakes at Balmoral
Sam El Dahan and WKD Toronto won the CLR International stakes at Balmoral. (Photo: Anne Hughes) Photo: Anne Hughes
3. Alison Rowntree's reserve champion brood mare and her winning foal
Alison Rowntree's reserve champion brood mare and her winning foal. (Photo: Anne Hughes) Photo: Anne Hughes
4. Jonathan Smyth and Mulvin Lights Out had several high placings in international speed classes
Jonathan Smyth and Mulvin Lights Out had several high placings in international speed classes. (Photo: Anne Hughes) Photo: Anne Hughes