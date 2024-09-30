Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

WEEK four of Ecclesville’s showjumping league allowed competitors their last chance to qualify for the prizes at the final on 4 October.

With some speedy combinations on top form, the organisers are anticipating a great evening of showjumping, especially in the hotly contested 60cm and 70cm classes.

With Super League 2024 points on offer for the top six in each class from the 60cm through to the 1m classes there is lots to jump for!

Everyone is welcome to come along and jump, whether they are qualified or not.

Ella-Mae McGirr with Storm competed in the 80cm class. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

Results from 27 September:

40cm Class (Double Clears):

Tess Blaney and Spud; Eoin Henry and Snowy; Joe Blaney and Chester; Daithi McGarry and Henry; Oliver Stockdale and Candy; Lillian Stockdale and Olaf; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Georgia Wallace and Sandy; Florence Wallace and Storm; Katie May Cartin and Jack; Ava O’Loughlin and Honeysuckle; Christina Devlin and Lady; Bob Lee and Dancer; Ella Graham and Billy.

50cm Class (Double Clears):

Aoibhinn Monaghan with Annie had a lovely double clear in the 70cm class. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

Lola Capewell and Chester; Lucy Broderick and Rosie; Savannah Wylie and Henry; Willow Sloane and April; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Myra McCarroll and Sally; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Mia O’Neill and Oreo; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Caroline Wallace and Sandy; Sophie McBride and Barney; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Jessica McCarroll and Sally; Olivia Alexander and Barney; Ella Nevin and Rose.

60cm Class (Double Clears):

Leila Rose McCabe and Rocky; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Caroline Wallace and Sandy; Aoife McKnight and Ging; Amelia Devlin and Mia; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Henry Irwin and Lily; Ella Nevin and Rose; Emily Jane Donnelly and Ging; Alex McDonagh and Joey; Zeke Bailley and Nico.

70cms (Double Clears):

Conor McGirr and Bo jumped double clear in the 80cm class. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville-NIRupload)

Alex McDonagh and Joey; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Victoria Donnelly and Hollie; Aoife Robinson and Barney; Sara-Louise Devlin and Lady; Henry Irwin and Lily; Zeke Bailley and Nico; Mollie Lee and Mouse; Aoibhin Monaghan and Annie.

80cms (Double Clears):

Wendy McAleer and Bella; Conor McGirr and Bo; Lily Wilds and Minstrel; Ava McNally and Bert; Amelia Devlin and Mia; Mollie Lee and Mouse; Jay Watson and Rocky.

90cms (Double Clears):

Ava McNally and Bert had a super double clear in the 80cm class. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

Sarah Keys and Randol; Scarlett Knox and Patrick; Jay Watson and Elmo.

1m (Double Clears):

Scarlett Knox and Patrick; Sarah Keys and Randol; Chloe Watson and Rocky.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider / pony must have competed in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the final to be eligible for prizes on 4 October.