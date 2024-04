Their opening meet was at the famous Dark Hedges on October 28th and their closing meet was held at Knockahollet on March 10th.

With only two cancellations due to the weather, it was a very successful season.

The Glen Harriers concluded with their end of season club dinner at the Scenic Inn and they would like to thank Pamela and her staff for a great night.

Anyone wishing to find out more about the club can message the group on Facebook.

