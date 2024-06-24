Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SATURDAY, June 22 saw lots of showjumping stars descend on Hagans Croft Equestrian for what was to become a fun filled day of showjumping, awarded with rosettes, prizes and sweet treats galore!

The atmosphere was electric with The Equine Awards Rising Star classes getting underway where ponies and riders where jumping to try and achieve a first or second place which meant they would have qualified for this prestigious event.

Congratulations to those who did achieve their certificate to the final which is being held at Gransha Equestrian later on this year with the overall winners receiving a place to their awards night held at the Titanic Hotel in Belfast in October.

Spot prizes within each Rising Star class were also up for grabs for ‘The Best Turned Out’ and some ponies and riders had went all out for the occasion, notably one of the youngest lead rein riders Matilda Rush riding ‘Lockey's Lad’, led by her mummy Justine Rush.

Sophia Martin, Magical Merlin. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Celebrations did not stop there as Hagans Croft league sponsors, ‘Copa Equestrian’, were celebrating their fourth birthday and Amy Cope, the founder of ‘Copa Equestrian’, was handing out birthday donuts to all competitors and supporters on the day as well as an exclusive discount code for 15 per cent off their website for the duration of their birthday sale.

There was a lucky dip where competitors won lots of prizes, including a pair of riding leggings! On top of that Copa Equestrian gave away a Copa hamper to one lucky winner.

Saturday 29th sees the final of Hagans Croft’s showjumping league where, again, everyone is more than welcome to take part with rosettes for those competing on the day and prizes kindly sponsored by Copa Equestrian for those who have competed in three out of the five weeks, with each same rider/horse combinations’ best three scores being allocated towards their final total.

Wishing each and every one of you the best of luck.

Poppy Moore, Star of Dawn. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the fourth leg of their five-week showjumping league, and to those competitors who took part within The Equine Award Rising Star Qualifying classes.

Thank you to the arena party Katie, Carol and to John of Black Horse Photography for covering the event.

All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography website

This league runs every Saturday until June 29 and is open to everyone.

Matilda Rush, Lockey's Lad, pictured with Justine Rush. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Entries are via Hagans Croft’s website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft app.

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm and times are posted late Thursday evening.

To qualify for the final in week five, each horse/pony and rider combination must compete in three out of the five weeks and within the same class.

Competitors must compete in the final to be eligible for league placings and placings will be based on a points system.

Courtney Lynch, Take Two. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

The final is open to everyone with a separate prize giving taking place for competitors on the day and league competitors.

This league is very kindly sponsored by Copa Equestrian.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or visit the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Showjumping Results – Saturday, June 22

Class 1 - Rising Star Lead Rein:

1. Adalyn Wallace, Lucy; 2. Isla Quinn, Twinkle; 3. Matilda Rush, Lockey's Lad; 4. Bronte Russell, Buster; 5. Olivia Ward, Oscar; 6. Savannah Russell, Buster.

Ava Wickie, Fizz Bomb. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Class 2 - Rising Star Assisted:

1. Sophia Martin, Magical Merlin; 2. Maisie Wallace, Lily; 3. Abbie Gibson, Mr Jet.

Class 3 - Rising Star Unassisted:

1. Sophia Martin, Magical Merlin.

Class 4 - Hagans Croft League - X-poles (winners):

Megan Kelly, Lily; Leah Adams, Penny; Annie Lucas, Sparky; Olivia Ward, Oscar.

Class 5 - Rising Star 40cm:

1. Aimee Quinn, Millie; 2. Abbie Gibson, Mr Jet;

Class 6 - Rising Star 50cm:

No entries.

Class 7 - Rising Star 50cm:

1. Emmy Roelle, Tango; 2. Annie Lucas, Sparky; 3. Lucy Keery, Knockagarron Super Mario.

Class 8 - Hagans Croft League 50cm:

1. Poppy Moore, Star of Dawn; 2. Annie Lucas, Sparky; 3. Julia Kerr, Cheerna; 4. Lily Henderson, Emily; 5. Lucy Keery, Knockagarron Super Mario; 6. Hannah Orr, Humbug.

Class 9 - Hagans Croft League 60cm:

1. Megan Burns, Missy Rose; 2. Megan Burns, Flash; 3. Sofia Taylor, Scarlett; 4. Courtney lynch, Take two; 5. Julia Kerr, Cheerna; 6. Emmy Roelle, Tango.

Class 10 - Rising Star 60cm:

1. Megan Burns, Missy Rose; =2. Megan Burns, Flash; =2. Kacie Wickie, Dazzle; =3. Poppy Moore Star of Dawn; =3. Sofia Taylor Scarlett;

Class 11 - Rising Star 60cm Newcomers:

1. Connie Watt, Ballyrainey Jack; 2. Emmy Roelle, Tango.

Class 12 - Hagans Croft League 70cm:

1. Courtney Lynch, Take two; 2. Jessica Scott, Valencia; 3. Annabel Storey, Rico; 4. Gracie Hamilton, Vicarstown Storm; 5. Connie Watt, Ballyrainey Jack; 6. Alex Greer, Sparky.

Class 13 - Rising Star 70cm:

1. Lucy Baird, Sprite; 2. Courtney Lynch, Take two.

Class 14 - Rising Star 70cm Newcomers:

=1. Ava Wickie, Fizz Bomb; =1. Jessica Scott Leim Silver Star; 2. Aoife Kavanagh, Archie B.

Class 15 - Rising Star 80cm:

1. Ava Wickie, Fizz Bomb; 2. Aoife Kavanagh, Archie.

Class 16 - Hagans Croft League 80cm:

1. Eva Wright, Jasper; 2. Georgia Storey, Rico; 3. Michaela Glass, Lurganbane Sally; 4. Gracie Hamilton, Vicarstown Storm; 6. Joanna Tarasewicz, Prince Harry Trotter.

Class 17 - Rising Star 90cm:

1. Taylor Ferguson, Corglass Sandra; 2. Emma Baird, Rocky; 3. Aoife Kavanagh, Archie B.

Class 18 - Rising Star 90cm Open:

No entries.

Class 19 - Hagans Croft League 90cm:

1. Eva Wright, Jasper; 2. Maisie Anderson, Farhill Captain Harry; 3. Claire Killen, Dunluce Aoife; 4. Caroline Clingan, Angus.

Class 20 - Hagans Croft League 1m: