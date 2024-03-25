Horse Week: 'A Dream Come True' for Knockagh View working hunter horse champion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thank you to everyone who supported the second week of the league. Thank you also to the judges, Andrew Greer and Megan Houston, the scribes and everyone who helped, Kelly Kidd, Lesley Wilson, Greg Wilson, Megan Norton, John Healy and Charlotte Welsh.

Thanks also to the photographer Dean from Ellie Johnston photography.

Don't forget, it is the league final and pre-season show next Sunday with more NIF qualifiers, IPS Affiliated pony classes, champions and overall supreme championship.

Julie Lee Radcliffe & A Dream come true were horse working hunter champions at Knockagh View. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

Entries are open on the app and close on Thursday at 9pm.

This will be the perfect prep for NIF or Balmoral with ride judge for the horses.

Results

30cm lead rein WHP:

Helen Forgrave and Sun Rich Belle were small working hunter winners. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

1st Penelope Robinson, Muffin (g).

30cms Assisted WHP:

1st Isla Hanna, Brian (g).

Beginner Cradle stakes WHP:

Rachel Murphy and NothingButNaughtyHarvey jumping well at Knockagh View. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

1st Isla Hanna, Brian (g).

Cradle Stakes:

1st Harlow Robinson, Holly (m).

Mini WHP Champion:

Ian McCluggage and Shannaghmore Ring Master were winners of the 90cm class and finished off the day taking Reserve Working hunter champions. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

Penelope Robinson, Muffin (g).

Reserve:

Isla Hanna, Brian (g).

60cm WHP:

1st Rosalie Wells, Blackertor Burlington Bertie (g).

70cm WHP:

Rosalie Wells and Blackertor Burlington Bertie won both the 60cm & 70cm classes at Knockagh View. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

1st Rosalie Wells, Blackertor Burlington Bertie (g);

2nd Claire Gilchrist, Belle (m);

3rd Molly Piper, Cluainu00edn Bliss (m).

80cm WHP:

1st Claire Gilchrist, Belle (m);

2nd Nikita Kidd, Whisper (m).

90cm WHP:

1st Eve Lindsay, Gem (m);

2nd Nikita Kidd, Whisper (m).

Champion WHP:

Eve Lindsay, Gem (m).

Reserve:

Rosalie Wells, Blackertor Burlington Bertie.

60cm WH Horse:

1st Emma Ewing;

2nd Jackie Hanna, Princess Mahler (m).

70cm WH Horse:

1st Nicola Tann, Greenans May;

2nd Ian McCluggage, Pickle (g);

3rd Grace Morton, Kinnego glencorran archie (g);

4th Rachel Murphy, NothingButNaughtyHarvey (g).

80cm WH Horse:

1st Nicola Tann, Greenans May;

2nd Lisa Dundee, Lily;

3rd Ian McCluggage, Ollie's Pride (g);

4th Ella Lindsay, Rockrimmon Willow (m);

5th Rachel Murphy, NothingButNaughtyHarvey (g).

Small WH Horse:

1st Helen Forgrave, Sun rich belle (m);

2nd Julie-lee Radcliffe, A dream come true (g);

3rd Karina McVeigh, Cococabana (m).

90cm WH Horse:

1st Ian McCluggage, Shannaghmore Ring Master (g);

2nd Karina McVeigh, Cococabana (m);

3rd Helen Forgrave, Sun rich belle (m);

4th Katie-Lee Houston, Magic (m).

1M WH Horse:

1st Amie Ross, Rockrimmon Lap Dancer (m).

1.10M WH Horse:

1st Amie Ross, Rockrimmon Lap Dancer (m).

Champion:

WH Horse Julie lee Radcliffe, A Dream Come True.

Reserve: