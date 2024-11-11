Horse Week: A fantastic start for Ecclesville’s showjumping league
The organisers were delighted to welcome back many familiar faces and a few new combinations.
This showjumping league, which is part of the 2024 Super League, will continue for the next four Friday evenings, with the final scheduled for December 6.
Results from 8 November:
40cm Class (Double Clears):
Joe Blaney and Chester; Eoin Henry and Snowy; Tess Blaney and Spud; Willow Sloane and April; Mia O’Neill and Monty; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Connie O’Hagan and Ash; Isla Clarke and Princess; Joey Dickson and Lucky; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Anna Mullan and Peaches.
50cm Class (Double Clears):
Connie O’Hagan and Henry; Lucy Broderick and Rosie; Sophie McManus and Ria; Willow Sloane and April; Aoife Dunne and Ria; Christina Devlin and Lady; Mia O’Neill and Monty; Leah Rose McCabe and Monty; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Henry Johnston and Archie; Joey Dickson and Lucky; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Mary McBride and Katie B; Bob Lee and Teddy; Ella Nevin and Rose; Joey Dickson and Alvinn.
60cm Class (Double Clears):
Maddie Rankin and Ria; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Ella Jane Johnston and Archie; Ruby Jopling and Snickers; Mary McBride and Katie B; Ella Nevin and Rose; Ella Jane Johnston and Speedy; Ana Donnelly and Princess.
70cms (Double Clears):
Ella Jane Johnston and Archie; Anne Stacey and Rocky; Kayla Donnelly and Bleech; Ellie McElholm amd Peppa; Sophie Johnston and Ben; Ruby Jopling and Snickers; Annabel Jopling and Cinnamon; James Jopling and Thyme; Ella Jane Johnston and Speedy; Sophie Johnston and Johnny; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Emma Hamill and Cookie; Rushelle Kerr and Speedy; Abbie Armstrong and Ricky; Carloine Devlin and Mick Dundee; Cathal Donnelly and Boomerang.
80cms (Double Clears):
Wendy McAleer and Bella; James Jopling and Thyme; Conor McGirr and JJ; Emma Hamill and Cookie; Nakita Thompson and Tornado; Leila Rea and Ladybug; Isobel Wallace and Bess; Ellie Baxter and Balla; Caitlyn McCrory and Roxy; Ellie Mae McCrory and Bailie.
90cms (Double Clears):
Isobel Wallace and Bess; Maisie Armstrong and Rocky; Zara Smyth and Harry.
1m (Double Clear):
Zara Smyth and Harry.
Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks leading up to the final, to be eligible to jump for prizes on December 6.