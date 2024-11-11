ECCLESVILLE Centre, Fintona, started the final of their showjumping leagues for 2024 on Friday evening with a very impressive 108 entries.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisers were delighted to welcome back many familiar faces and a few new combinations.

This showjumping league, which is part of the 2024 Super League, will continue for the next four Friday evenings, with the final scheduled for December 6.

Results from 8 November:

Isla Clarke on Princess jumped clear in the 40cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

40cm Class (Double Clears):

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Blaney and Chester; Eoin Henry and Snowy; Tess Blaney and Spud; Willow Sloane and April; Mia O’Neill and Monty; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Connie O’Hagan and Ash; Isla Clarke and Princess; Joey Dickson and Lucky; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Anna Mullan and Peaches.

50cm Class (Double Clears):

Connie O’Hagan and Henry; Lucy Broderick and Rosie; Sophie McManus and Ria; Willow Sloane and April; Aoife Dunne and Ria; Christina Devlin and Lady; Mia O’Neill and Monty; Leah Rose McCabe and Monty; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Henry Johnston and Archie; Joey Dickson and Lucky; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Mary McBride and Katie B; Bob Lee and Teddy; Ella Nevin and Rose; Joey Dickson and Alvinn.

Myra McCarroll and Sally jumped in the 40cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

60cm Class (Double Clears):

Maddie Rankin and Ria; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Ella Jane Johnston and Archie; Ruby Jopling and Snickers; Mary McBride and Katie B; Ella Nevin and Rose; Ella Jane Johnston and Speedy; Ana Donnelly and Princess.

70cms (Double Clears):

Ella Jane Johnston and Archie; Anne Stacey and Rocky; Kayla Donnelly and Bleech; Ellie McElholm amd Peppa; Sophie Johnston and Ben; Ruby Jopling and Snickers; Annabel Jopling and Cinnamon; James Jopling and Thyme; Ella Jane Johnston and Speedy; Sophie Johnston and Johnny; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Emma Hamill and Cookie; Rushelle Kerr and Speedy; Abbie Armstrong and Ricky; Carloine Devlin and Mick Dundee; Cathal Donnelly and Boomerang.

Ellie-Mae McCrory on Bailie jumped clear in the 80cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

80cms (Double Clears):

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendy McAleer and Bella; James Jopling and Thyme; Conor McGirr and JJ; Emma Hamill and Cookie; Nakita Thompson and Tornado; Leila Rea and Ladybug; Isobel Wallace and Bess; Ellie Baxter and Balla; Caitlyn McCrory and Roxy; Ellie Mae McCrory and Bailie.

90cms (Double Clears):

Isobel Wallace and Bess; Maisie Armstrong and Rocky; Zara Smyth and Harry.

Ruby Jopling and Snickers jumped clear in both the 60cm and 70cm classes. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

1m (Double Clear):

Zara Smyth and Harry.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks leading up to the final, to be eligible to jump for prizes on December 6.