Horse Week: A lovely day at the penultimate leg of Ardnacashel's Winter Working Hunter League
Organisers were delighted to welcome so many competitors despite Storm Kathleen on Saturday.
Thank you to everyone who attended.
Results
60cm Working Hunter:
1. Rebecca Cowan, Hugo;
2. Aimee Dines, Tyler;
3. Amira Greeves, Sadie Sue;
4. Amira Greeves, Sam.
70cm Working Hunter:
1. Sophie McCormick, Fronarth Flash Gordon;
2. Rebecca Cowan, Hugo;
3. Lexi Wallace, Misc.
80cm Working Hunter - Ponies:
1. Ciara McAlea, Bee;
2. Lexi Wallace, Bit Of Pickle.
Horses:
1. Joshua Russell, Echo;
2. Ellie McDowell, Its The Red Choice;
3. Ben Cousins, Prince Of Mourne;
4. Alara Terek, Ossie.
80cm, 133cm Working Hunter:
1. Erin McKee, Beno Bubbalouie.
85cm Large Breed:
1. Ellie McDowell, Doonard Con;
2. Sienna Savage, Follis Princess;
3. Erin McKee, Beno Bubbalouie.
85cm Small Hunter:
1. Antonia Law, Highland Ruth.
90cm Working Hunter:
1. Holly Megarry, Harley;
2. Joshua Russell, Echo;
3. Abi Gardiner, Ollie;
4. Ruth Cousins, Emily Mae.
90cm, 143cm Working Hunter:
1. Max McDonnell, Cosmo;
2. Ellie McDowell, Peplow Dancing King;
3. Abi Gardiner, Cassi;
4. Carys Black, Glencairns Little Monkey.
1m Working Hunter:
1. Laura McMaw, Dunross Ocean Mist;
2. Frances Kealy, Danny Boy II;
3. Abi Gardiner, Ollie;
4. Holly Megarry, Harley.
1m, 153cm Working Hunter:
1. Max McDonnell, Knocklucus Chloe.
1.10m Working Hunter:
1. Frances Kealy, Danny Boy II.